MVC Notebook: Salukis, Crusaders called off this weekend because of COVID-19 cases

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team will have to wait a little longer to try to snap its first losing streak of the season.

The Salukis' scheduled home series against Valparaiso this weekend was called off Tuesday, according to a news release from the Missouri Valley Conference. The two-game set was called off because of some positive COVID-19 cases among SIU's Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and staff. The Salukis sat out last weekend after their series at Indiana State was called off for the same reason.

The Valley plans to re-schedule both series, according to the release. Addistionally, Northern Iowa's game against undefeated Drake that was scheduled for Jan. 21 was postponed after some positive test results within the Bulldogs' program. Drake lost its scheduled series against Loyola last weekend because of some positive tests, which may have originated when the Salukis played the Bulldogs Jan. 3 and 4. Neither team has played since.