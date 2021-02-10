MVC Notebook: Salukis happy in MVC, Jarnigan says, have not heard from Ohio Valley

The MVC and the Missouri Valley Football League, which SIU competes in, are run out of the same offices in St. Louis and by some of the same people, but are different leagues entirely. Patty Viverito, the only commissioner the MVFC has had, is also the senior associate commissioner for the Valley and the Pioneer Football League, which is non-scholarship and includes Drake. The MVC's 10 programs are led by Commissioner Doug Elgin and driven by men's basketball revenue. Most teams in the MVFC, specifically North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Youngstown State, are driven more by football revenue. The MVFC also includes two other teams not in the MVC, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The OVC will have 10 members after EKU and JSU leave. Seven of them are located within five hours of Carbondale, Belmont, Southeast Missouri State, Murray State, sister school SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin. The Salukis are within five hours of only four teams in the Valley, but geography and travel costs are only two of the elements schools look at when considering changing leagues. Valley teams went 20-14 in the NCAA Tournament between 2010-19, which brings a wealth of more money from the NCAA than the OVC's five wins in the NCAA Tournament over the same timespan. Two teams from the MVC reached the Final Four, Loyola in 2018 and Wichita State in 2013, before it went to the American Athletic Conference.