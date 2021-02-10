MVC Notebook: Salukis happy in MVC, Jarnigan says, have not heard from Ohio Valley

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan knows the geography and has heard the Ohio Valley Conference rumors, but was very clear when asked about her program possibly jumping ship.
"We have not been contacted (by the OVC), and we very much love the Missouri Valley Conference," Jarnigan said. "We feel positive about the media markets, and the branding that we get from being members in the Missouri Valley Conference, both the multi-sport league and the football league. I will say that times are crazy right now. There are a lot of shuffling around that even a couple of months ago people wouldn't have thought about, and so I really don't know what will happen with this wave of shakeups at the mid-major FCS football level conferences."
Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville (Alabama) State announced in January they intended to leave the OVC this July and join the Atlantic Sun. Central Arkansas, a football playoff team from the Southland Conference, announced it was leaving to join the Sun, as well, to form a five-team FCS league that could start as early as this fall. Existing members Kennesaw State and North Alabama, which compete in football as associate members of the Big South, will join EKU, JSU and UCA, but the new A-Sun league could be delayed until 2022.
Under NCAA rules, FCS leagues must have at least six teams to qualify their champion for the playoffs. EKU, JSU and UCA are considering playing as associate members of the Western Athletic Conference this fall, according to Stats Perform's Craig Haley, who covers the FCS, in order to get that league to five or more members. The WAC announced a return to football earlier this year, and plans to add five programs for a possible league in 2022.
The MVC and the Missouri Valley Football League, which SIU competes in, are run out of the same offices in St. Louis and by some of the same people, but are different leagues entirely. Patty Viverito, the only commissioner the MVFC has had, is also the senior associate commissioner for the Valley and the Pioneer Football League, which is non-scholarship and includes Drake. The MVC's 10 programs are led by Commissioner Doug Elgin and driven by men's basketball revenue. Most teams in the MVFC, specifically North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Youngstown State, are driven more by football revenue. The MVFC also includes two other teams not in the MVC, South Dakota and North Dakota.
The OVC will have 10 members after EKU and JSU leave. Seven of them are located within five hours of Carbondale, Belmont, Southeast Missouri State, Murray State, sister school SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin. The Salukis are within five hours of only four teams in the Valley, but geography and travel costs are only two of the elements schools look at when considering changing leagues. Valley teams went 20-14 in the NCAA Tournament between 2010-19, which brings a wealth of more money from the NCAA than the OVC's five wins in the NCAA Tournament over the same timespan. Two teams from the MVC reached the Final Four, Loyola in 2018 and Wichita State in 2013, before it went to the American Athletic Conference.
The OVC sponsors championships in five sports the Salukis don't compete in, beach volleyball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's rifle. Their men's basketball tournament is held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, at the same time, and the same site, as their women's tournament. The MVC men's basketball tournament is held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The women's tournament stands on its own at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, and typically takes place the weekend after the men's event.
"I don't think you ever say never, because circumstances change all the time," Jarnigan said. "There are a lot of factors that go into making a decision like that. There are people out there, and I get it, that say our footprint is maybe very well aligned with the OVC. There is so much more. There are conference distributions, NCAA distributions that go with that. Whether or not we fit, philosophically with the conference."
• Nothing but NET: Loyola and Drake were No. 14 and 32, respectively, in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings on Monday, the only two teams from the league in the top 100.
The women's race featured five teams in the top 90 of the NET on Monday. Missouri State, ranked No. 23/25 in the latest polls Monday, led the way at No. 26. Drake (44), Northern Iowa (71), Illinois State (77), and Bradley (89) were also in the top 90. The Valley joined the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC as the only leagues nationally with five teams in the top 90 of the NET.
