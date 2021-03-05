MVC Notebook | UNI forced to forfeit quarterfinal due to positive COVID test

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference was the only Division I league in the country to get all of its 90 games in, rolling the dice against COVID-19 with doubleheader series.
The odds finally caught up to the league at the worst time Friday. About 20 minutes before it was supposed to take on seventh-seeded Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament, second-seeded Drake took the court at the Enterprise Center. The Panthers never showed up, after they were forced to forfeit the game because of at least one positive test among their Tier 1 personnel (coaches, players, managers and staff) and the subsequent contact tracing. The league announced the cancellation of the third quarterfinal of the day just after 5 p.m., and advanced the Bulldogs to Saturday's semifinal without them scoring a single point.
Drake is now scheduled to play the winner of the late game Friday night between third-seeded Missouri State and sixth-seeded Valparaiso, which tipped off just after 8 p.m. Top-seeded Loyola defeated SIU in the first game Friday, 73-49, and will meet fourth-seeded Indiana State in the first semifinal Saturday. The Sycamores knocked off Evansville in the second game of the day.
Every team in the Valley battled COVID pauses, or postponements during the regular season, but what made Friday's news about UNI upsetting to most was how the league apparently didn't consult enough with the event's host city. UNI, which defeated 10th-place Illinois State Thursday night to get to Friday, was operating under the COVID guidelines the MVC put in place all season. It is not clear if the city of St. Louis has stricter policies than the Valley, but in a statement from MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin, he apologized for not communicating the fact the tournament was under the St. Louis Health Commissioner's COVID policies.
"UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament. It should be noted UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event,” Elgin said. "However, the city of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that this was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to CDC guidelines and NCAA resocialization guidelines. The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders.
"I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament.”
UNI athletic director David Harris tweeted his disappointment that the Panthers didn't get to compete Friday.
"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight. That opportunity was earned," he said. "The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better."
Mercy Corporate Health partnered with the Valley Wednesday, conducting a nightly PCR test of each team's Tier 1 personnel at the Enterprise Center. The positive test within UNI's program was discovered as part of Thursday evening's testing, according to the Valley. Decisions relating to the safe implementation of the tournament are ultimately made by the St. Louis board of health, using guidelines from the CDC and the city of St. Louis. Using the city's guidelines, contact tracing reveleaed the Panthers didn't have enough players to compete.
• Indiana State 53, Evansville 43: Tyreke Key scored 20 points, including the last seven of the game, to lead Indiana State to a win in the second quarterfinal of Arch Madness. Tre Williams scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Jake LaRavia added eight points, nine boards and five assists for the Sycamores (15-9).
Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking both scored 10 points for the Purple Aces, who closed a 9-16 season.
Key, who missed Indiana State’s last two regular-season games with a shoulder injury, added nine rebounds to his day. He scored 63 points in the two regular-season games against Evansville, making 26 of 43 from the field. He made just 5 of 14 in this game, but added 8 of 9 free throws.
Neither team had a field goal in the first four minutes of the second half. After a Gage Bobe jumper got Evansville even at 36-36 with 14:57 remaining, Key hit a pair of free throws and LaRavia scored inside on consecutive possessions to put Indiana State ahead 40-36. The Sycamores kept the lead the rest of the way.
