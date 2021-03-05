MVC Notebook | UNI forced to forfeit quarterfinal due to positive COVID test

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference was the only Division I league in the country to get all of its 90 games in, rolling the dice against COVID-19 with doubleheader series.

The odds finally caught up to the league at the worst time Friday. About 20 minutes before it was supposed to take on seventh-seeded Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament, second-seeded Drake took the court at the Enterprise Center. The Panthers never showed up, after they were forced to forfeit the game because of at least one positive test among their Tier 1 personnel (coaches, players, managers and staff) and the subsequent contact tracing. The league announced the cancellation of the third quarterfinal of the day just after 5 p.m., and advanced the Bulldogs to Saturday's semifinal without them scoring a single point.

Drake is now scheduled to play the winner of the late game Friday night between third-seeded Missouri State and sixth-seeded Valparaiso, which tipped off just after 8 p.m. Top-seeded Loyola defeated SIU in the first game Friday, 73-49, and will meet fourth-seeded Indiana State in the first semifinal Saturday. The Sycamores knocked off Evansville in the second game of the day.