MVC Notebook: UNI's Green cleared to return, Drake loses backup forward

CARBONDALE — Last summer Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green was going through the NBA draft evaluation process.

The 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year contemplated leaving early for the pros as a junior, but ultimately decided to stay. He played in three games, averaging 22.3 points per game in losses to Western Kentucky, Saint Mary's (California) and Utah State at a multi-team event in South Dakota, before a season-ending left hip injury. Green had to undergo surgery on his right hip, too, in February but has been cleared for full contact, according to UNI coach Ben Jacobson.

The Panthers, who were picked to win the MVC, struggled to replace Green's scoring even with guard Bowen Born winning the league freshman of the year honor. Sophomore point guard Antwan Kimmons left for personal reasons in the middle of the season, and UNI went 10-15 overall and 7-11 in the MVC, tying for fifth place. With Born, Kimmons and all-conference forward Austin Phyfe back, the Panthers eagerly await Green's return to the court at 100%, which Jacobson said could still be a few weeks away.