MVC Notebook: UNI's Green cleared to return, Drake loses backup forward

CARBONDALE — Last summer Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green was going through the NBA draft evaluation process.
The 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year contemplated leaving early for the pros as a junior, but ultimately decided to stay. He played in three games, averaging 22.3 points per game in losses to Western Kentucky, Saint Mary's (California) and Utah State at a multi-team event in South Dakota, before a season-ending left hip injury. Green had to undergo surgery on his right hip, too, in February but has been cleared for full contact, according to UNI coach Ben Jacobson.
The Panthers, who were picked to win the MVC, struggled to replace Green's scoring even with guard Bowen Born winning the league freshman of the year honor. Sophomore point guard Antwan Kimmons left for personal reasons in the middle of the season, and UNI went 10-15 overall and 7-11 in the MVC, tying for fifth place. With Born, Kimmons and all-conference forward Austin Phyfe back, the Panthers eagerly await Green's return to the court at 100%, which Jacobson said could still be a few weeks away.
"He passed his final functional test about a week ago now. His hips feel good. His rehab is going very well. From a strength standpoint, he's getting close," Jacobson said during Thursday's MVC coaches teleconference. "From a movement, side-to-side, from an explosive standpoint, from running and jumping, he is still not where he wants to be before he gets back into live action, whether that be 1-on-1, 3-on-3 or 5-on-5. He's doing great, but he's got some more work to do, just in terms of working to get the quickness, the mobility, the explosion, that hasn't all come back yet.
"I think within six weeks he'll be there."
Green, the preseason player of the year in the Valley in 2020-21, will likely get that nod again this winter. His 1,187 career points are on pace to eclipse Jason Reese's school record of 2,033 if he plays at least four years. Like most teams in the Valley, UNI is expected to return the majority of its starters. Phyfe (12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds per game last season) was a third team all-conference pick last season, and 6-4 guard Nate Heise (7.6 ppg.) joined Born (11.2 ppg., 58 assists) on the MVC All-Freshman Team.
Drake loses backup forward to torn ACL: Drake forward Issa Samake will miss the upcoming season because of a torn ACL suffered during the early summer workouts, coach Darian DeVries said.
Samake, a 6-8, 225-pound sophomore, averaged 9.5 minutes per game in 27 appearances last season. He scored 58 points, grabbed 58 rebounds, and blocked 13 shots for the 26-5 Bulldogs. Drake still has 6-10, 275-pound Darnell Brodie (7.7 ppg., 7.3 rpg.) and four other returning starters off last season's NCAA Tournament squad that earned the first at-large bid in the program's history. Point guard Roman Penn was a first team all-conference pick, and forward ShanQuan Hemphill was the MVC Newcomer of the Year.
"It should be fun to have that chemistry back again," DeVries said. "Obviously it's a new season. We're starting back over again, and it doesn't just happen, but we're certainly happy to have this group of guys back together."
SIU's Domask back full-go: Forward Marcus Domask, the 2020 MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, has been fully cleared from his left foot injury, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said, and has been a full participant since the team began summer workouts in June.
Mullins said the return of Domask, who missed all but 10 games last season, and the addition of his four newcomers gives his squad some additional versatility.
"Marcus is 100% healthy. He's been going every day with the summer workouts, so, he's been looking good. And with the new guys that we brought in, just wanted to add some versatility," Mullins said. "We want to play four guards. We want to kinda be position-less, in terms of that 1 through 4 spots. I think with Ben Coupet (Jr.), Foster (Wonders), and Troy (D'Amico), all of those guys can play multiple positions and guard numerous positions, so I think that'll benefit us at both ends of the floor. And Scottie (Ebube), we just needed to add another piece, in terms of a 5 man with some strength and some physicality with his back to the basket."
Forward J.D. Muila, a top-25 junior college prospect who missed last season with a torn meniscus, is able to run sprints but has not been cleared for full contact yet, according to Mullins. The team is hopeful he'll be cleared by the end of September, well in front of the beginning of official practices for the upcoming season in October.
