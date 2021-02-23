MVC Notebook: Yesufu co-player of the week after big series

Just in the nick of time, Drake found another superstar to stay in the Missouri Valley Conference race.

The Bulldogs (23-2, 14-2 MVC) lost ShanQuan Hemphill to a broken foot and will play the rest of the season without starting point guard Roman Penn, who suffered a season-ending injury to his left foot in Sunday's win over Evansville in Des Moines. Penn, a member of the Lou Henson Award watch list as one of the best players in the country, left the game about three minutes into the second half, and did not return. The team's medical team evaluated Penn on Monday, and it was determined he would need season-ending surgery.

Then Joseph Yesufu picked up the slack. The 6-foot sophomore guard from Bolingbrook became the first Bulldog since 1988 to score 30 points in back-to-back games when he did it against the Purple Aces (8-14, 6-10). Yesufu scored 32 points off the bench in Game 1 against Evansville and followed it up with 36 points in his first career start in Game 2. Yesufu averaged 29.3 points per game for the week, connected on 64.6% from the field and 60.9% from the 3-point line.

"I don't know if it was 90 he put up," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "It felt like 90."

Yesufu's 36 points are the most in one game for a Valley player this season and the 25th-most in school history.