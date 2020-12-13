MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green to miss season with hip injury

Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Northern Iowa will not play its final two non-conference games, and will have to play the rest of the season without its best player.
Hours after the Panthers announced they would not play their final two non-conference games, a road game at Wisconsin Wednesday and a home game against Marshall Saturday, UNI coach Ben Jacobson told the Waterloo (Iowa) Courier junior guard A.J. Green will undergo season-ending hip surgery with a specialist in Colorado. Green, the 2020 MVC Player of the Year and the league's leading scorer, is this season's preseason Player of the Year.
"After all the conversations and information that they (Green and his family) gathered and conversations that happened with our staff, he feels good about the decision to go and get it taken care of now,” Jacobson told the Courier.
Prior to this season, Green had started in all 65 of UNI’s games over the previous two years. The Panthers (1-4) dropped their first three games of the season at a multi-team event (MTE) in South Dakota with Green, but played their last two games without him. UNI beat non-Division I St. Ambrose at home and lost at No. 19 Richmond, 78-68, on Wednesday.
Green, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, initially felt pain in his hip in UNI's loss to Saint Mary's (California) in South Dakota on Nov. 26. He scored 24 points in 37 minutes the next day against Utah State, but things didn't get any better, according to the Courier. After the team returned from South Dakota, Green underwent an MRI and was evaluated by doctors in Iowa City and Cedar Falls.
Green was on pace to become UNI's all-time leading scorer, with 1,187 career points in two years and three games. Jason Reese holds the record with 2,033 points. Green was one of 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, as one of the top players in the country, and was the MVC Player of the Year as a junior, too. He spent part of the summer going through the NBA draft process, but decided to return to school for his junior year.
His loss could be crippling to the Panthers, who only have five upperclassmen on their 15-man roster. Guard Tywhon Pickford, guard Trae Berhow and forward Gonar Mar, a transfer from George Mason who is waiting on a waiver from the NCAA to play this season, are the team's only seniors. Green and forward Austin Phyfe, like Green, a preseason first team all-conference pick, are their only juniors. UNI started Phyfe, Berhow, two true freshmen, guard Bowen Born and forward Nate Heise, and sopohomore forward Noah Carter at Richmond. Redshirt freshmen Cole Henry (6-9, 235) and Evan Gauger (6-2, 175) may have to play bigger roles in Green's absence, as well as sophomore forward James Betz (6-6, 226).
UNI guard Antwan Kimmons left the team earlier this month to tend to his family back in Minnesota. He is on indefinite leave, according to the team.
Jacobson allowed the team to go home to see their families, as finals are over. With their next two games off, the Panthers won't return to the court until opening MVC play against Missouri State at home Dec. 27 and 28. The Valley moved to two-game series at one site this season in order to limit travel, limit exposure to the coronavirus, and to get as many conference games in as they can. COVID-19 issues, with either positive tests or quarantine protocols, have canceled games all over the country.
UNI is scheduled to play at SIU Jan. 30 and 31, 2021, at the Banterra Center.
