MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green to miss season with hip injury

Green was on pace to become UNI's all-time leading scorer, with 1,187 career points in two years and three games. Jason Reese holds the record with 2,033 points. Green was one of 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, as one of the top players in the country, and was the MVC Player of the Year as a junior, too. He spent part of the summer going through the NBA draft process, but decided to return to school for his junior year.

His loss could be crippling to the Panthers, who only have five upperclassmen on their 15-man roster. Guard Tywhon Pickford, guard Trae Berhow and forward Gonar Mar, a transfer from George Mason who is waiting on a waiver from the NCAA to play this season, are the team's only seniors. Green and forward Austin Phyfe, like Green, a preseason first team all-conference pick, are their only juniors. UNI started Phyfe, Berhow, two true freshmen, guard Bowen Born and forward Nate Heise, and sopohomore forward Noah Carter at Richmond. Redshirt freshmen Cole Henry (6-9, 235) and Evan Gauger (6-2, 175) may have to play bigger roles in Green's absence, as well as sophomore forward James Betz (6-6, 226).

UNI guard Antwan Kimmons left the team earlier this month to tend to his family back in Minnesota. He is on indefinite leave, according to the team.