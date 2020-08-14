MVC postpones fall championships, league seasons

"Given the climate right now, I would be naive to say that I'm shocked at the news of the cancellation of our fall cross country season. But I am very, very disappointed," she said. "Our students and staff have worked hard, and yet have seen three championship seasons canceled. It's tough, but I respect leadership's decision in thinking of the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. That is most important. We will use this time to regroup and work on our resiliency. I know our students will need a lot of support, outside of sport, and so our focus will be to make sure they are coping well, remaining focused on academics and creating confidence in their identity outside of sport. This is what we do, but it's not all that we are. We have talented and brilliant students who will rebound and thrive moving forward. This time away from competition will just give us all a chance to be better at who we are."