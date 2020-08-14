MVC postpones fall championships, league seasons

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Conference announced it was postponing all fall conference schedules and the 2020-21 fall championships on Friday, based on continuing uncertainty around the ability to compete safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move affects all the league's cross country, soccer and women's volleyball teams. Plans for the MVC's winter and spring sports are not impacted by Friday's announcement, according to a news release from the league. The Valley announced July 27 it was pushing back the beginning of fall sports' practice schedules to Aug. 17 and pushing back any competition to Sept. 18. The league's soccer teams and women's volleyball teams had their schedules reduced to conference-only matches this fall, but now won't compete until next spring, if conditions improve.
"Our hope is that this move is going to allow our student-athletes to have a more complete competitive experience, keep them safe and give them an opportunity for some to hopefully finish their college career on a high note," SIU volleyball coach Ed Allen said in a news release from the Salukis Friday. "We'll treat the fall like it's our non-traditional season, like what the spring was — flip what we do. We'll start out with an eight-hour (practice) window the first couple of weeks and then make some decision about when we're going to move to that 20-hour window. We have a large freshman class and this will allow them to adjust to classes in a more comfortable way."
SIU women's soccer coach Grant Williams, who was about to guide the Salukis into their second year this fall, said he and his staff would look for the positives.
"This obviously is an expected outcome but it doesn't take away from the sadness I feel for our players who have been working very diligently in order to be able to compete and represent SIU this fall. I'm disappointed that they won't have that opportunity," he said. "I certainly understand and support the decision to keep our student-athletes safe. We will look for the positives in this decision, one of which is that our institution is going to try to provide us with an opportunity to continue training. With the youth of our program, the opportunity to practice, to teach and to learn more will benefit us a tremendous amount as we look ahead to Missouri Valley Conference play in the spring."
The move followed Thursday's announcement from the NCAA that it was postponing all of its fall championships after the amount of teams required to stage them fell below 50% nationally. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA Board of Governors ruled the fall championships had to have at least 50% of the available Division I teams competing in order to hold a postseason championship. The FCS playoffs, which the NCAA runs, have already been postponed, possibly to next spring, after the amount of teams still competing fell below 50%. The College Football Playoff, which is not run by the NCAA, is still a go so far.
Rosalind Joseph, SIU's director of track and field and cross country, said her teams would use this time to regroup.
"Given the climate right now, I would be naive to say that I'm shocked at the news of the cancellation of our fall cross country season. But I am very, very disappointed," she said. "Our students and staff have worked hard, and yet have seen three championship seasons canceled. It's tough, but I respect leadership's decision in thinking of the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. That is most important. We will use this time to regroup and work on our resiliency. I know our students will need a lot of support, outside of sport, and so our focus will be to make sure they are coping well, remaining focused on academics and creating confidence in their identity outside of sport. This is what we do, but it's not all that we are. We have talented and brilliant students who will rebound and thrive moving forward. This time away from competition will just give us all a chance to be better at who we are."
Teams that normally compete in the fall will be allowed to participate in athletically-related activities (e.g., nonconference competition, practices, strength and conditioning sessions, team meetings) consistent with institutional policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and conference regulations. No final decision has been made if SIU's women's golf team, which has five nonconference events scheduled in September, October and November, will still pursue those events. Men's and women's golf is considered a spring sport under the NCAA bylaws because its postseason championships are held in the spring. The SIU men's golf team has not released its 2020-21 schedule, but also could have nonconference events.
The MVC COVID-19 Working Group consisting of athletics administrators, faculty athletics representatives, sports medicine personnel and student-athletes will continue to monitor the national and local landscapes, according to the news release from the league.
