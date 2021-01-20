MVC Power Rankings: Aces, Panthers fall after weekend sweeps

Three Sunday sweeps shook up the bottom half of the Missouri Valley Conference Power Rankings this week.

Loyola's second straight blowout of A.J. Green-less Northern Iowa dropped the Panthers one spot, and Bradley's biggest league victory in 21 years (86-55 over Evansville) pushed the Purple Aces down to seventh this week. The top five, with two teams idle (Drake and Southern Illinois), remained solid. Indiana State was the biggest mover after sweeping Illinois State in two close games, moving up two spots to No. 6.

The Salukis and Bulldogs are both scheduled to return early next week. SIU is back in action at Indiana State in a two-game series that may go a long way to defining how good, or how bad, both teams are.

Here are this week's power rankings:

MVC Power Rankings

No. 1 — Drake Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0 MVC)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Did not play / This week: At Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports Midwest), Springfield, Mo.