MVC Power Rankings: Aces, Panthers fall after weekend sweeps

Three Sunday sweeps shook up the bottom half of the Missouri Valley Conference Power Rankings this week.
Loyola's second straight blowout of A.J. Green-less Northern Iowa dropped the Panthers one spot, and Bradley's biggest league victory in 21 years (86-55 over Evansville) pushed the Purple Aces down to seventh this week. The top five, with two teams idle (Drake and Southern Illinois), remained solid. Indiana State was the biggest mover after sweeping Illinois State in two close games, moving up two spots to No. 6.
The Salukis and Bulldogs are both scheduled to return early next week. SIU is back in action at Indiana State in a two-game series that may go a long way to defining how good, or how bad, both teams are.
Here are this week's power rankings:
MVC Power Rankings
No. 1 — Drake Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0 MVC)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Did not play / This week: At Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports Midwest), Springfield, Mo.
Notes: Drake is one of six unbeaten teams in Division I, as of Monday. Only No. 1 Gonzaga has more wins (14-0). ... The Bulldogs, who have been off since beating Southern Illinois in early January, received votes in The Associated Press top 25 and coaches list.
No. 2 — Loyola Ramblers (10-s3, 5-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Northern Iowa 72-57, beat Northern Iowa 88-46 / This week: At Valparaiso (3-8, 0-2) Wednesday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Valparaiso, Ind.; at Bradley Sunday, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV/ESPN+) and Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Peoria
Notes: Loyola's road game at Valparaiso Wednesday night is the first of five straight away from Gentile Arena. The Ramblers have won 15 games in Valley play on the road since the start of 2017-18, the most of anyone in the league. ... Senior guard/forward Tate Hall was named MVC player of the week after sinking 72.2% from the field (13 of 18) in the sweep of Northern Iowa.
No. 3 — Missouri State Bears (9-1, 5-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Beat Missouri S&T 94-49 / This week: Host Drake (13-0, 4-0) Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports Midwest), Springfield, Mo.
Notes: Three Bears are in the top 10 in the league in scoring, led by Isiaih Mosley (23.7 points per game). Forward Gaige Prim is second (17.4 ppg.), and Ja'Monta Black is 10th (13.4 ppg.). Prim is also the league's top rebounder, at 9.1 per game entering this week. Of Prim's 82 rebounds, 30 came at the offensive end.
No. 4 — Bradley Braves (9-4, 3-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Beat Evansville 69-60, beat Evansville 86-55 / This week: At Illinois State Wednesday, 8 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3), Normal; host Loyola Sunday, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV/ESPN+), and Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Peoria
Notes: Guard Terry Nolan Jr. was the league's newcomer of the week after helping the Braves sweep Evansville. Teammate Rienk Mast was the MVC newcomer of the week last week. ... Bradley's current field goal percentage defense, .368, is 0.09 percentage points ahead of the Valley record set by Wichita State in 2016-17 (.377).
No. 5 — Southern Illinois Salukis (7-3, 1-3 MVC)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Did not play / This week: At Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), and Tuesday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+ or ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.
Notes: SIU is converting 40.2% from the 3-point line this season, 11th-best in the country. The Salukis are one of five MVC teams in the top 50 in 3-point shooting, with Drake (third, 43%), Loyola (18th, 39.6%), Illinois State (29th, 38.7%) and Evansville (46th, 37.6%).
No. 6 — Indiana State Sycamores (6-7, 3-5 MVC)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Beat Illinois State 73-65, beat Illinois State 74-68 / This week: Host Southern Illinois (7-3, 1-3) Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+) and Tuesday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+ or ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.
Notes: The Sycamores' back-to-back wins in Normal were their first there since winning Jan. 12, 2000 and Jan. 6, 2001. ... After losing its first four league games, Indiana State has won three of its last four after splitting with Loyola and topping the Redbirds.
No. 7 — Evansville Purple Aces (6-8, 4-4 MVC)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost 69-60 at Bradley, lost 86-55 at Bradley / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: After avoiding any extended breaks because of COVID-19, Evansville's positive test results pushed off Wednesday's scheduled game against Indiana State. The MVC is expected to announce a make-up date later. ... Shamar Givance (33.5), Noah Frederking (33.3), Jawaun Newton (33.1) and Jax Levitch (32.2) all average over 30 minutes a game.
No. 8 — Northern Iowa Panthers (3-10, 2-6 MVC)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost 72-57 at Loyola, lost 88-46 at Loyola / This week: Host Cornell College Thursday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa; host Coe College Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa
Notes: Cornell, a Division III program like Coe, has not played yet this season. Coe is scheduled to host Iowa Wesleyan Sunday, and then play an exhibition against UNI, which is located about an hour from Cedar Rapids. ... Through 11 games, the Panthers are allowing an average of 73.5 points per game, and scoring an average of 73.5 points per game.
No. 9 — Valparaiso Crusaders (3-8, 0-2 MVC)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost 77-58 at DePaul / This week: Host Loyola (10-3, 5-1) Wednesday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Valparaiso, Ind.; at Illinois State Saturday, 5 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3) and Sunday, 5 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3), Normal
Notes: Guard Eron Gordon has led the team or tied for the rebounding lead in three straight games, and four, overall, this season. He did not lead the team, or tie for the lead, off the glass all last season. Gordon has also led the Crusaders in scoring in their last two games.
No. 10 — Illinois State Redbirds (4-8, 1-5 MVC)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost 73-65 to Indiana State, lost 74-68 to Indiana State / This week: Host Bradley (9-4, 3-1) Wednesday, 8 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3), Normal; host Valparaiso Saturday, 5 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3) and Sunday, 5 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3), Normal
Notes: The Redbirds are in the middle of a five-game homestand, in nine days, mind you. It's the longest since the 2009-10 season, when they hosted Norfolk State, Southeast Missouri State, St. Bonaventure, Central Michigan and Niagara between Nov. 27-Dec. 13. ... Even after the three sweeps this weekend, home teams are 7-7 in the second game of the league's two-game series going into this weekend.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman