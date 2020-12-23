MVC Power Rankings: Bradley falls to 4, Bulldogs, Salukis rise

The preseason player of the year is done for the year, Evansville ended its losing streak, and Loyola blew two chances to get a major victory.
The non-conference schedule didn't show us much, but two things are evident as Missouri Valley Conference play begins this weekend. SIU is better than most of us thought, and Loyola, Bradley and Drake will be near the top when it's all over. Here are this week's MVC Power Rankings:
No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (4-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Lost at No. 12 Wisconsin, lost against No. 25 Richmond, beat St. Francis 92-55 / This week: Host Illinois State Sunday, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV), Chicago; host Illinois State Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Chicago
No. 2 — Drake Bulldogs (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Beat South Dakota, beat Chicago State / This week: At Indiana State Sunday, noon (TV TBA), Terre Haute, Ind.; at Indiana Monday, 4 p.m. (TV TBA), Terre Haute, Ind.
No. 3 — Southern Illinois Salukis (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Beat North Dakota twice, beat Butler / This week: Host Evansville Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Carbondale; host Evansville Monday, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ or ESPN3), Carbondale
No. 4 — Bradley Braves (4-2)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Jackson State, beat Miami (Ohio), lost at No. 14 Missouri / This week: No games (Valparaiso series postponed)
No. 5 — Indiana State Sycamores (3-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost at Saint Louis, beat Ball State, beat Southeast Missouri State / This week: Host Drake Sunday, noon (TV TBA), Terre Haute, Ind.' host Drake Monday, 4 p.m. (TV TBA), Terre Haute, Ind.
No. 6 — Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Did not play / This week: Host Missouri State Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa; host Missouri State Monday, 7 p.m. (MVC-TV), Cedar Falls, Iowa
No. 7 — Missouri State Bears (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Beat William Jewell, beat Northwestern State, beat Little Rock / This week: At Northern Iowa Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa; at Northern Iowa Monday, 7 p.m. (MVC-TV), Cedar Falls, Iowa
No. 8 — Valparaiso Crusaders (3-5)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Beat Purdue Northwest, lost at Toledo / This week: No games (series at Bradley postponed)
No. 9 — Evansville Purple Aces (2-4)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Beat Southeast Missouri State, lost to Belmont / This week: At SIU Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Carbondale; at SIU Monday, 5 p.m. (ESPN+ or ESPN3), Carbondale
No. 10 — Illinois State Redbirds (3-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Beat Chicago State / This week: At Loyola Sunday, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV), Chicago; at Loyola Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Chicago
