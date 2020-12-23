MVC Power Rankings: Bradley falls to 4, Bulldogs, Salukis rise

The preseason player of the year is done for the year, Evansville ended its losing streak, and Loyola blew two chances to get a major victory.

The non-conference schedule didn't show us much, but two things are evident as Missouri Valley Conference play begins this weekend. SIU is better than most of us thought, and Loyola, Bradley and Drake will be near the top when it's all over. Here are this week's MVC Power Rankings: