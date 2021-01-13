MVC Power Rankings: Drake rises to the top as Loyola, Bradley fall

Two teams are on pause, and two others are off looking for more games.

The fourth weekend of league play in the Missouri Valley Conference got more complicated this week, but not before Bradley (7-4, 1-1 MVC) and Valparaiso (3-7, 0-2) finally jumped into the fray. The Braves made their Valley debuts at Northern Iowa (3-8, 2-4), splitting two games against one of the toughest teams to gauge in the league. The Crusaders lost both games at home against red-hot Missouri State (8-1, 5-1), which now features the top-two scorers in the league in sophomore forward Isiaih Mosley (23.7 points per game) and senior forward Gaige Prim (17.4 ppg.). Prim is also the Valley's top rebounder at 9.1 boards a game.

Undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0) will have to wait at least another week to put its perfect record on the line, after it paused basketball activities shortly after sweeping SIU (7-3, 1-3) in Des Moines. With less than two months to the MVC Tournament in St. Louis, the league race could get some clarity this weekend with three series.

Here are this week's power rankings:

MVC Power Rankings

No. 1 — Drake Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0 MVC)

Previous rank: 2