MVC Power Rankings: Drake rises, UNI falls in opening days

As the opening week of the college basketball season winds down, four of the Missouri Valley Conference's 10 teams are still on the shelf.

SIU is scheduled to open its delayed season at Southeast Missouri State Wednesday night, but Indiana State, Loyola and Missouri State are still a few days away from playing. The Sycamores are slated to open the season Dec. 8 against Division II Indianapolis, Loyola hopes to play Chicago State at Gentile Arena Dec. 9, and Missouri State's next chance is Dec. 19 against Northwestern State. The Bears were hours away from opening their season against Evangel before they announced they were pausing activities because of one or more positive COVID-19 tests.

Northern Iowa, the preseason favorite in the MVC poll, probably wants a mulligan after an 0-3 start in South Dakota at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. The Panthers played three fairly good teams, losing to Western Kentucky 93-87, Saint Mary's (California) 66-64 and Utah State 82-71 in their third game in three days. UNI was right with the Hilltoppers, who could enter The Associated Press top-25 poll Monday, and led Saint Mary's by double digits in the second half before falling.

Here are the first power rankings of the season:

No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (0-0)