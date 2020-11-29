MVC Power Rankings: Drake rises, UNI falls in opening days

As the opening week of the college basketball season winds down, four of the Missouri Valley Conference's 10 teams are still on the shelf.
SIU is scheduled to open its delayed season at Southeast Missouri State Wednesday night, but Indiana State, Loyola and Missouri State are still a few days away from playing. The Sycamores are slated to open the season Dec. 8 against Division II Indianapolis, Loyola hopes to play Chicago State at Gentile Arena Dec. 9, and Missouri State's next chance is Dec. 19 against Northwestern State. The Bears were hours away from opening their season against Evangel before they announced they were pausing activities because of one or more positive COVID-19 tests.
Northern Iowa, the preseason favorite in the MVC poll, probably wants a mulligan after an 0-3 start in South Dakota at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. The Panthers played three fairly good teams, losing to Western Kentucky 93-87, Saint Mary's (California) 66-64 and Utah State 82-71 in their third game in three days. UNI was right with the Hilltoppers, who could enter The Associated Press top-25 poll Monday, and led Saint Mary's by double digits in the second half before falling.
Here are the first power rankings of the season:
No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (0-0)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: The Ramblers have begun working out again after a pause earlier this month, according to a team spokesman. They had to file an appeal with the state of Illinois to earn an exemption from its 14-day self-quarantine order going in or out of the city of Chicago, but are scheduled to host another city school, Chicago State, on Dec. 9 if both teams can reach that point.
No. 2 — Bradley Braves (2-1)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: Beat Toledo 61-59, lost 51-50 at Xavier, beat Oakland 74-60 / This week: Host non-Division I Judson Tuesday, 7 p.m., Peoria; host St. Joseph's Saturday, 2 p.m., Peoria
Notes: Longtime beat writer Dave Reynolds of the Peoria Journal Star announced his retirement after more than 30 years covering the Braves. Reynolds' last day is Tuesday, but he is not scheduled to cover the Bradley game.
No. 3 — Northern Iowa Panthers (0-3)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: Lost 93-87 to Western Kentucky, lost 66-64 to Saint Mary's (California), lost 82-71 to Utah State / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: The Panthers dropped all three games in three days in South Dakota during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, a multi-team event they joined late. UNI, traditionally one of the best defensive teams in the league every year, allowed an average of 80.3 points per game.
No. 4 — Drake Bulldogs (2-0)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: Beat Kansas State 80-70, beat South Dakota 69-53 / This week: Host Omaha Thursday, 7 p.m., Des Moines, host non-Division I St. Ambrose Sunday, 2 p.m., Des Moines.
Notes: Garrett Sturtz is Drake's leading scorer through its first two games of the season (14 ppg.). The Bulldogs have six players that average between 7.5-14 ppg. Drake guard Noah Thomas opted out of the season right before the Bulldogs took on Kansas State.
No. 5 — Indiana State Sycamores (0-0)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games scheduled / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: Indiana State had two players on the preseason all-conference team, guard Tyreke Key on the first team and forward Jake LaRavia on the second team.
No. 6 — Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games scheduled / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: Saluki coach Bryan Mullins tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school announced, but SIU still plans on opening Wednesday night at Southeast Missouri State (1-0). The Salukis were supposed to play three games in five days in the Louisville bubble, but had to skip it after some positive tests.
No. 7 — Missouri State Bears (0-0)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games scheduled / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: MSU might be the last Valley team to open the season after pausing activities on Nov. 27. The Bears are now slated to open at home against Northwestern State Dec. 19, 10 days after Loyola is scheduled to open against Chicago State. The MVC hopes to start conference play Dec. 26.
No. 8 — Valparaiso Crusaders (0-1)
Last week: Lost 77-71 at Vanderbilt / This week: At Illinois-Chicago Tuesday, 6 p.m., Chicago; at Purdue Friday, 6 p.m., West Lafayette, Ind.; host non-Division I Judson Sunday, 1 p.m., Valparaiso, Ind.
Notes: Forward Mileek McMillan, one of three bigs in the starting lineup with guard/forward Donovan Clay and forward Ben Krikke, led the Crusaders with 18 points in their loss at Vanderbilt. Point guard Daniel Sackey had six points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
No. 9 — Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: Lost 94-67 at No. 23 Ohio State, beat UMass Lowell 82-72 / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: The Redbirds' only preseason all-conference selection, third team forward Keith Fisher III, opted out of the season out of health concerns with his young family.
No. 10 — Evansville Purple Aces (0-2)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: Lost 79-44 at Louisville, lost 64-61 vs. Prairie View A&M / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: Evansville's reserves got outscored 35-9 by Prairie View A&M's bench in its 3-point loss at the Louisville bubble event.
