MVC Power Rankings: Northern Iowa tumbles as Green battles hip injury

And then there was one.

Missouri State is now the only Missouri Valley Conference team yet to play after Indiana State topped Division II Truman State 80-66 Tuesday night at the renovated Hulman Center. Loyola beat Division II Lewis University Saturday in Chicago in its premiere, and SIU started the season with two victories in five days.

The Bears, who paused activities in late November, now might not play again until Dec. 19.

Here are this week's power rankings:

No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat Lewis 76-48 / This week: Host Chicago State Wednesday, 2 p.m., Chicago (ESPN+); at UIC Sunday, 1 p.m., Chicago (ESPN+)

Notes: Lewis managed just 11 first-half points at Gentile Arena. The Flyers finished shooting 31.1% from the field.

No. 2 — Bradley Braves (4-2)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Beat Judson 115-32, lost 88-84 to South Dakota State / This week: Beat Lewis Monday 95-62