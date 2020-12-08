MVC Power Rankings: Northern Iowa tumbles as Green battles hip injury

And then there was one.
Missouri State is now the only Missouri Valley Conference team yet to play after Indiana State topped Division II Truman State 80-66 Tuesday night at the renovated Hulman Center. Loyola beat Division II Lewis University Saturday in Chicago in its premiere, and SIU started the season with two victories in five days.
The Bears, who paused activities in late November, now might not play again until Dec. 19.
Here are this week's power rankings:
No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Beat Lewis 76-48 / This week: Host Chicago State Wednesday, 2 p.m., Chicago (ESPN+); at UIC Sunday, 1 p.m., Chicago (ESPN+)
Notes: Lewis managed just 11 first-half points at Gentile Arena. The Flyers finished shooting 31.1% from the field.
No. 2 — Bradley Braves (4-2)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Judson 115-32, lost 88-84 to South Dakota State / This week: Beat Lewis Monday 95-62
Notes: Bradley set two records against Judson. The 32 points allowed were the fewest the Braves have allowed in the shot clock era, and the 73-point margin was the biggest in school history.
No. 3 — Drake Bulldogs (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Beat Omaha 87-66, beat St. Ambrose 97-53 / This week: Host McKendree Wednesday, 7 p.m., Des Moines (ESPN3); host Air Force Sunday, 1 p.m., Des Moines (Mediacom)
Notes: Drake's 4-0 start is the 12th in school history. All four wins came by double digits.
No. 4 — Indiana State Sycamores (0-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: No games scheduled / This week: Beat Truman State 80-66, at Purdue Saturday, 6:30 p.m., West Lafayette, Ind. (Big Ten Network)
Notes: The Sycamores played their first men's game at the renovated Hulman Center. The facility has new heating and cooling systems, new restrooms, new concessions and new seats, among other things.
No. 5 — Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost 93-87 to Western Kentucky, lost 66-64 to Saint Mary's (California), lost 82-71 to Utah State, beat St. Ambrose 98-53 / This week: At No. 5 Richmond Wednesday, 5 p.m., Richmond, Va. (ESPN+); host Green Bay Saturday, 11 a.m., Cedar Falls, Iowa (ESPN+)
Notes: UNI got guard Trae Berhow back against St. Ambrose. Berhow scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists in the win. Guard A.J. Green, the MVC preseason Player of the Year, is battling a hip injury and is not expected to play against the Spiders Wednesday night.
No. 6 — Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Beat Southeast Missouri State 87-79 in overtime, beat Quincy 102-61 / This week: Host Murray State Friday, 6:30 p.m., Carbondale (ESPN3)
Notes: Coach Bryan Mullins returned to the team Tuesday from a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19. His older brother, Brendan, an assistant coach for SIU, led the team to the two wins last week.
No. 7 — Missouri State Bears (0-0)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games scheduled / This week: No games scheduled
Notes: If MSU opens Dec. 19 against Northwestern State, it'll have just eight days after that to get ready for its conference opener at Northern Iowa on Dec. 27.
No. 8 — Valparaiso Crusaders (1-3)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Beat Judson 85-44, lost 68-61 at Purdue, lost 66-50 at UIC / This week: Host SIU-Edwardsville Wednesday, 6 p.m., Valparaiso, Ind. (ESPN3); at Central Michigan Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant, Mich. (ESPN3)
Notes: Freshman Connor Barrett hit five 3-pointers against Judson Dec. 6, the most since Alec Peters in 2014. A win over SIUE Wednesday night will give the Crusaders a 2-0 home record for the 14th straight season.
No. 9 — Illinois State Redbirds (2-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Beat Greenville 177-109, lost 76-65 at Murray State / This week: At Ball State Saturday, 6 p.m., Muncie, Ind. (ESPN3)
Notes: The Redbirds' 177 points, and the 286 combined points against Greenville, were top-10 performances in NCAA Division I history.
No. 10 — Evansville Purple Aces (0-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost 93-87 in double overtime to UT Martin / This week: Host Eastern Illinois Wednesday, 6 p.m., Evansville, Ind.; at Saint Louis Saturday, time TBA, St. Louis (NBC Sports Network)
Notes: Noah Frederking had 20 points against Prairie View A&M and 22 against UT Martin. The Aces have dropped 22 straight games dating back to last season.
