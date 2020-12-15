MVC Power Rankings: Salukis rise 2 spots after Murray State win

Missouri Valley Conference teams have canceled or postponed 23 games since Nov. 11, but things are starting to come back.
Missouri State is scheduled to host William Jewell Wednesday night in its season premiere, and Loyola added two top-25 teams to its schedule this week after its neutral-site game against Duquesne fell apart after COVID-19-related issues with the Dukes. Northern Iowa lost its best player, and, arguably, the league's best player, guard A.J. Green, to a season-ending hip injury and is still looking for its second win of the season.
With less than two weeks before conference play begins, teams are still scrambling for games. To give you the pulse of the Valley before Tuesday night's games, here are this week's power rankings:
No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Beat Chicago State 88-51, beat Illinois-Chicago 77-66 / This week: At No. 12 Wisconsin Tuesday, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network), Madison, Wis.; vs. No. 25 Richmond in Indianapolis on Friday, TV and tipoff time TBA
Notes: Center Cameron Krutwig was named the MVC player of the week after averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks per game in the Ramblers' two wins. Loyola has four players in the top 10 of the Valley in 3-point shooting, Lucas Williamson (second, .625, 5 of 8, Braden Norris, third, .545, 6 of 11, Cooper Kaifes, tied for ninth, .455, 5 of 11, Tate Hall, tied for ninth, .455, 5 of 11).
No. 2 — Bradley Braves (4-2)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Lewis 95-62 / This week: Host Jackson State Thursday, 7 p.m. (ESPN3), Peoria; host Miami (Ohio) Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN3), Peoria
Notes: Bradley has led the Valley in field goal percentage defense the last three seasons, and is second in the NCAA in Division I games against 2-point shots (allowing 32.1%) so far through six games. The Braves are sixth, overall, in field goal percentage defense, allowing 33.9% from the field.
No. 3 — Drake Bulldogs (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Beat McKendree 90-66, beat Air Force 81-53 / This week: At South Dakota Wednesday, 7 p.m., Vermillion, S.D.; host Chicago State Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Des Moines
Notes: Drake has won its last three games by an average of 32 points. The Bulldogs put a 22-game winning streak against non-conference opponents at home on Sunday against Chicago State (0-6).
No. 4 — Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Beat Murray State 70-66 / This week: Host North Dakota Thursday, 1 p.m. (ESPN3), Carbondale; host North Dakota again Friday, 3 p.m. (ESPN3), Carbondale
Notes: SIU broke 70 points six times last season, winning all six games. This season, the Salukis have cleared 80 in two of their first three games, and are second in the Valley in offense so far (86.3 points per game).
No. 5 — Indiana State Sycamores (1-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Beat Truman State 80-66, lost at Purdue, 80-68 / This week: At Saint Louis Tuesday, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports Midwest), St. Louis; host Ball State Saturday, noon (ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.
Notes: Junior guard Cooper Neese made 7 of 11 from the field in the loss at Purdue, including 4 of 8 from the 3-point line. Neese is fourth in the league in scoring after just two games (16 ppg.) and sixth in assists per game (3.5).
No. 6 — Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost at No. 19 Richmond 78-68 / This week: No games
Notes: UNI coach Ben Jacobson announced the team will allow its players and staff to go home for the holidays, and return a few days before opening conference play Dec. 27 at home against Missouri State. Jacobson also announced 2020 MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green, the preseason player of the year this season in the MVC, will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.
No. 7 — Missouri State Bears (0-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: No games scheduled / This week: Host William Jewell Wednesday, 7 p.m., Springfield, Mo.; host Northwestern State Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN3), Springfield, Mo.
Notes: After sitting out the first two weeks of the season because of COVID-19 issues, MSU jumps in with four games in the next eight days, and coach Dana Ford would love to find another one before opening conference play.
No. 8 — Valparaiso Crusaders (2-4)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Beat Judson 85-45, beat SIU-Edwardsville 80-58, lost 84-79 to Central Michigan / This week: Host Purdue Northwest Thursday, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN3), Valparaiso, Ind.; at Toledo Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN3), Toledo, Ohio
Notes: Point guard Daniel Sackey is fourth in the MVC in assists per game through six games (4.3). Even without Javon Freeman-Liberty, who is now at DePaul, the Crusaders are second in the league in steals (8.8 per game). Only Indiana State, which has 20 thefts in its first two games, averages more a game so far.
No. 9 — Illinois State Redbirds (2-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost 82-66 at Ball State / This week: Host Chicago State Tuesday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3), Normal
Notes: Illinois State leads the Valley in assists per game (19.8), but also has the second-most turnovers, with 76, in five games. Bradley, Drake and Valparaiso have all played six games.
No. 10 — Evansville Purple Aces (1-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Beat Eastern Illinois 68-65 / This week: Host Southeast Missouri State Tuesday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Evansville, Ind.
Notes: The win over the Panthers snapped the Aces' 22-game losing streak, the program's longest ever. Senior guard Noah Frederking is sixth in the MVC in scoring (15 ppg.) through four games.
