MVC Power Rankings: Salukis rise 2 spots after Murray State win

Missouri Valley Conference teams have canceled or postponed 23 games since Nov. 11, but things are starting to come back.

Missouri State is scheduled to host William Jewell Wednesday night in its season premiere, and Loyola added two top-25 teams to its schedule this week after its neutral-site game against Duquesne fell apart after COVID-19-related issues with the Dukes. Northern Iowa lost its best player, and, arguably, the league's best player, guard A.J. Green, to a season-ending hip injury and is still looking for its second win of the season.

With less than two weeks before conference play begins, teams are still scrambling for games. To give you the pulse of the Valley before Tuesday night's games, here are this week's power rankings:

No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat Chicago State 88-51, beat Illinois-Chicago 77-66 / This week: At No. 12 Wisconsin Tuesday, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network), Madison, Wis.; vs. No. 25 Richmond in Indianapolis on Friday, TV and tipoff time TBA