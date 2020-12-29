MVC Power Rankings: Sycamores fall, Panthers rise 1 spot

The first two-day series of the conference season are over, and with two teams on the bye, there was little movement in the Missouri Valley Conference Power Rankings this week.
Indiana State (3-4, 0-2 MVC) fell at home twice to Drake (11-0, 2-0), the first team in the nation to reach 11 wins, and Loyola (6-2, 2-0) swept Illinois State (3-5, 0-2) in Chicago in another blowout. The Ramblers, whose only losses this season came against top-25 teams, beat the Redbirds by 30 Sunday and by 31 on Monday.
Evansville (3-5, 1-1), which moved out of the 10th spot in last week's rankings after two wins and a close loss to Belmont, secured the win of the week at SIU Monday. The Purple Aces needed a school-record 17 3-pointers to do it, but ended the Salukis' undefeated season, 84-72, at the Banterra Center. SIU (7-1, 1-1), Evansville, Missouri State (4-1, 1-1) and Northern Iowa (2-5, 1-1) enter the second weekend of league play tied for third place at 1-1 after series splits. UNI got an impressive win at MSU, 85-75, behind a 16-0 lead to start the game and 21 points from forward Austin Phyfe, one off his career high.
Here are this week's power rankings:
MVC Power Rankings:
No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (6-2, 2-0 MVC)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Beat Illinois State 90-60, beat Illinois State 86-55 / This week: At Bradley (6-3) Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPNU), and Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Peoria
Notes: Center Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out seven assists in Monday's win. ... The Ramblers won their 14th straight game at Gentile Arena and started the conference season 2-0 for the third straight year.
No. 2 — Drake Bulldogs (11-0, 2-0 MVC)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Indiana State 81-63, beat Indiana State 73-66 / This week: Host Southern Illinois (7-1, 1-1) Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3), and Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Des Moines
Notes: Drake continued its best start ever, moving to 11-0 Monday. The Bulldogs trailed by as much as nine but were able to win a game that featured 12 lead changes. ... Roman Penn's 21 points Monday led four Drake players in double figures.
No. 3 — Southern Illinois Salukis (7-1, 1-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Beat Evansville 63-57, lost to Evansville 84-72 / This week: At Drake (11-0, 2-0) Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3), and Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Des Moines
Notes: Marcus Domask, the Valley's third-leading scorer this season at 18.1 points per game, had 25 in 36 minutes Monday. ... SIU shot 49.1% from the field and 45.5% from the 3-point line against the Purple Aces Monday and lost.
No. 4 — Bradley Braves (4-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Did not play / This week: Host Loyola (6-2, 2-0) Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPNU) and Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Peoria
Notes: Bradley hasn't played since losing at No. 14 Missouri in the final seconds Dec. 22, 54-53. The Braves ended 2020 with three wins, all at home, before taking the Tigers to the brink.
No. 5 — Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 1-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost 79-59 at Missouri State, beat Missouri State 85-75 / This week: At Evansville (3-5, 1-1) Saturday, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV) and Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Evansville, Ind.
Notes: UNI's win Monday was its first this season over a Division I team. The Panthers' previous win was against non-Division I St. Ambrose Dec. 4 at home. ... Freshman guard Nate Heise scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
No. 6 — Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-2 MVC)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost 81-63 to Drake, lost 73-66 to Drake / This week: At Missouri State (4-1, 1-1) Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+) and Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Springfield, Mo.
Notes: Guard Cooper Neese scored 18 points in Monday's loss to Drake, but only two came in the second half. Forward Jake LaRavia had a team-high 20. ... Indiana State got within a point three times in the second half before a Darnell Brodie hook shot and a pair of Shanquan Hemphill free throws put the Bulldogs up seven in the final minute.
No. 7 — Missouri State Bears (4-1, 1-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Beat Northern Iowa 79-59, lost 85-75 to Northern Iowa / This week: Host Indiana State (3-4, 0-2) Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+) and Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Springfield, Mo.
Notes: Sophomore forward Isiaih Mosley (20.6 ppg.) and senior forward Gaige Prim (18.4 ppg.) are the league's top-two scorers after the first conference weekend. They combined for 82 points in the two games against Northern Iowa.
No. 8 — Valparaiso Crusaders (3-5)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Did not play / This week: No games (series at Illinois State postponed)
Notes: Valparaiso hasn't played since Dec. 19 at Toledo, a 71-57 loss. The Crusaders' three wins this season are over SIU-Edwardsville (80-58), Judson (85-45) and Purdue Northwest (89-71). Their next scheduled game is Jan. 9 at home against Missouri State.
No. 9 — Evansville Purple Aces (3-5, 1-1 MVC)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost 63-57 at Southern Illinois, beat Southern Illinois 84-72 / This week: Host Northern Iowa (2-5, 1-1) Saturday, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV) and Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+), Evansville, Ind.
Notes: Samari Curtis, a transfer from Nebraska, scored a career-high 29 points off the bench Monday to help the Aces win their first game against a Valley opponent since March of 2019. Curtis made 6 of 8 3-pointers, 9 of 13 from the field, and all five of his free-throw attempts.
No. 10 — Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-2 MVC)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost 90-60 at Loyola, lost 86-55 at Loyola / This week: No games (series against Valparaiso postponed)
Notes: Illinois State is allowing an average of 83.8 points per game through eight games after Loyola put up 176 points in back-to-back wins. The Redbirds lost 82-66 at Ball State Dec. 12 before beating Chicago State 91-62 three days later. ISU is second in the MVC in scoring so far, averaging 82.9 points per game.
