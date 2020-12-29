MVC Power Rankings: Sycamores fall, Panthers rise 1 spot

The first two-day series of the conference season are over, and with two teams on the bye, there was little movement in the Missouri Valley Conference Power Rankings this week.

Indiana State (3-4, 0-2 MVC) fell at home twice to Drake (11-0, 2-0), the first team in the nation to reach 11 wins, and Loyola (6-2, 2-0) swept Illinois State (3-5, 0-2) in Chicago in another blowout. The Ramblers, whose only losses this season came against top-25 teams, beat the Redbirds by 30 Sunday and by 31 on Monday.

Evansville (3-5, 1-1), which moved out of the 10th spot in last week's rankings after two wins and a close loss to Belmont, secured the win of the week at SIU Monday. The Purple Aces needed a school-record 17 3-pointers to do it, but ended the Salukis' undefeated season, 84-72, at the Banterra Center. SIU (7-1, 1-1), Evansville, Missouri State (4-1, 1-1) and Northern Iowa (2-5, 1-1) enter the second weekend of league play tied for third place at 1-1 after series splits. UNI got an impressive win at MSU, 85-75, behind a 16-0 lead to start the game and 21 points from forward Austin Phyfe, one off his career high.

Here are this week's power rankings:

No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (6-2, 2-0 MVC)