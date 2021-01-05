 Skip to main content
MVC Power Rankings: Weekend series between Nos. 1 and 2
SIU Drake Basketball

SIU forward Marcus Domask (1) goes to the basket at Drake Sunday night. Domask scored five points in the Salukis' 73-55 loss at the Knapp Center. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

It's a weekend with first place on the line in Des Moines.

Loyola (7-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) heads to undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0) in a battle of the only undefeated teams in the league with victories this weekend. Bradley (6-3) and Valparaiso (3-5) both open league play after missing the first two weekends because of COVID-19-related issues. Twelve of the Bulldogs' 13 wins have come by double digits. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Ramblers have the most road wins (15-12) of any team in the league.

Here are this week's power rankings:

MVC Power Rankings:

No. 1 — Loyola Ramblers (7-2, 2-0 MVC)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat North Texas 57-49 / This week: At Drake (13-0, 4-0) Saturday, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2); at Drake Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Des Moines

No. 2 — Drake Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0 MVC)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Beat Southern Illinois 73-55, beat Southern Illinois 86-55 / This week: Host Loyola (7-2, 2-0) Saturday, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2); host Loyola Monday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Des Moines

No. 3 — Bradley Braves (4-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Did not play / This week: At Northern Iowa (2-7, 1-3) Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+); at Northern Iowa Monday, 7 p.m. (MVC-TV), Cedar Falls, Iowa

No. 4 — Southern Illinois Salukis (7-3, 1-3 MVC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost 73-55 at Drake, lost 86-55 at Drake / This week: At Indiana State (3-6, 0-4) Saturday, noon (ESPN3); at Indiana State Sunday, noon (ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.

No. 5 — Missouri State Bears (6-1, 3-1 MVC)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Beat Indiana State 84-74, beat Indiana State 70-66 / This week: At Valparaiso (3-5) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+); at Valparaiso Sunday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

MVC Men's Basketball | 5 things to watch in 2020-21

No. 6 — Indiana State Sycamores (3-6, 0-4 MVC)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Lost 84-74 to Missouri State, lost 70-66 to Missouri State / This week: Host Southern Illinois (7-3, 1-3) Saturday, noon (ESPN3); host Southern Illinois Sunday, noon (ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.

No. 7 — Northern Iowa Panthers (2-7, 1-3 MVC)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Lost 65-61 at Evansville, lost 70-64 at Evansville / This week: Host Bradley (6-3) Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+); host Bradley Monday, 7 p.m. (MVC-TV), Cedar Falls, Iowa

No. 8 — Valparaiso Crusaders (3-5)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Did not play / This week: Host Missouri State (6-1, 3-1) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+); host Missouri State Sunday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+), Valparaiso, Ind.

No. 9 — Evansville Purple Aces (5-5, 3-1 MVC)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Beat Northern Iowa 65-61, beat Northern Iowa 70-64 / This week: Host Illinois State (3-5, 0-2) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN3); host Illinois State Sunday, 1 p.m. (ESPN3), Evansville, Ind.

No. 10 — Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-2 MVC)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Did not play / This week: At Evansville (5-5, 3-1) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN3); at Evansville Sunday, 1 p.m. (ESPN3), Evansville, Ind.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

