MVC Power Rankings: Weekend series between Nos. 1 and 2

Loyola (7-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) heads to undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0) in a battle of the only undefeated teams in the league with victories this weekend. Bradley (6-3) and Valparaiso (3-5) both open league play after missing the first two weekends because of COVID-19-related issues. Twelve of the Bulldogs' 13 wins have come by double digits. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Ramblers have the most road wins (15-12) of any team in the league.