MVC Recruiting | Bradley completes 2020 class with Kent, East

CARBONDALE — The Bradley men's basketball team completed its 2020-21 roster on Wednesday, adding one of the nation's top freshman point guards and an all-state wing.
Sean East II, a 6-foot-3 guard that played at UMass last season, and 6-7 guard Jayson Kent from Oak Forest High School signed with the Braves. The duo joined November signees Darius Hannah and Connor Linke in the 2020 class. Bradley finished 23-11 last season and was headed for its second straight NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the second straight year, before the Big Dance was canceled because of the coronavirus.
"These two players complete our team's puzzle for the upcoming season," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said in a news release. "In the classroom, locker room and on the floor, they will be a really good fit within our program. They bring their own unique abilities, which compliments and makes them different from the talented roster we have coming back. I can't wait to get to work with this team!"
East, who will likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season as a Division I transfer, ranked 57th in the country with 4.9 assists per game – the fourth-best total in the country by a freshman. Named one of the top 50 undergraduate transfers in the nation by ESPN, he scored 9.3 points and averaged 2.5 rebounds per game at the Atlantic 10 Conference school. East's 34 steals led the Minutemen.
"Sean is a shifty and quick left-handed guard that can play-make for others and for himself," Wardle said. "He had a really nice productive freshman year and we are very excited to work with him in his development."
East will have three years of eligibility remaining at Bradley.
Kent led the Bengals to their first conference and regional championship since 1987. Named an All-Illinois honoree by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Prep Hoops, Kent averaged 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds during his senior season. He shot 48.9% from the field and 43.4% (72 of 166) from 3-point range. Overall, Kent totaled 1,290 points during his standout high school career, averaging 14.7 per game.
"Jayson is a long and talented shooter with deep range," Wardle said. "I love that he has improved every year and has a mature game."
Northern Iowa adds 2 forwards
Defending MVC regular-season champion Northern Iowa signed Goanar Mar, a transfer from George Mason, and West Des Moines Dowling High School's Drew Daniel on the first day of the spring signing period.
Mar and Daniel joined future Panthers Bowen Born, Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson in their 2020 class.
"We are excited to add Goanar and Drew to our recruiting class," coach Ben Jacobson said. "They have demonstrated a great work ethic in the classroom, on the court and have proven themselves as teammates and winners. We have known Goanar for a number of years and have always been impressed with his mentality and approach. He is a tremendous defender and brings a wealth of experience that will immediately impact our program. Drew is coming off back-to-back state tournaments. We like his size, his length and his ability to make 3s. We know Drew loves the gym and look forward to his development!"
Mar, a 6-7 junior, started every game for the Patriots as a freshman and competed in 50 games the last two years. One of the top high school recruits in Minnesota, he led DeLaSalle High School to four straight Class 3A state championships and was a finalist for the 2017 Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award.
The 6-6 Daniel led the Maroons to back-to-back state tournament appearances. A second team all-conference pick his senior year, Daniel averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 37% from the 3-point line.
Northern Iowa went 25-6 last season behind MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green and was hopeful of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers could return three starters, including Green, and five of their top-seven players.
Illinois State adds 6-10 JUCO forward
Illinois State announced the addition of Alex Kotov, a 6-10 sophomore who will have three years to play for the Redbirds beginning this winter.
A native of Moscow, Russia, Kotov played one season at Palm Beach State before enrolling at Daytona State College, where he played in just two games before suffering a season-ending hand injury. As a freshman at Palm Beach State, Kotov averaged 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 30 games. He scored in double figures in six games during the season, including a high of 17 points. He had three double-digit rebounding games during the year.
He played his 2017-18 high school season at Montverde Academy, helping the Eagles to a 35-0 overall record, including a win in the 2018 Geico High School National Championship. Among his teammates during the national championship season at Montverde include R.J. Barrett (Duke and now NBA), Andrew Nembhard (Florida), Michael Devoe (Georgia Tech), Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga) and former Saluki guard Karrington Davis.
Kotov joined Josiah Strong, Emon Washington, Howard Fleming and Alston Andrews in the Redbirds' 2020 class.
Missouri State adds 4, including 3 transfers
Missouri State added four players Wednesday, including three transfers. The Bears signed 7-foot junior center Dawson Carper from the University of Hawaii, 6-10 junior forward Nic Tata from Blinn College and 6-7 junior guard/forward Keaton Hervey from New Mexico Junior College. Skylar Wicks, a 6-6, 200-pound freshman guard from Surge Christian Academy, was the lone incoming freshman in the group.
Missouri State went 16-17 overall and 9-9 in the MVC last season (tied for sixth place). The Bears could return two starters, forward Gaige Prim and guard Ja'Monta Black.
