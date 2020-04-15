MVC Recruiting | Bradley completes 2020 class with Kent, East

"Sean is a shifty and quick left-handed guard that can play-make for others and for himself," Wardle said. "He had a really nice productive freshman year and we are very excited to work with him in his development."

East will have three years of eligibility remaining at Bradley.

Kent led the Bengals to their first conference and regional championship since 1987. Named an All-Illinois honoree by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Prep Hoops, Kent averaged 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds during his senior season. He shot 48.9% from the field and 43.4% (72 of 166) from 3-point range. Overall, Kent totaled 1,290 points during his standout high school career, averaging 14.7 per game.

"Jayson is a long and talented shooter with deep range," Wardle said. "I love that he has improved every year and has a mature game."

Northern Iowa adds 2 forwards

Defending MVC regular-season champion Northern Iowa signed Goanar Mar, a transfer from George Mason, and West Des Moines Dowling High School's Drew Daniel on the first day of the spring signing period.

Mar and Daniel joined future Panthers Bowen Born, Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson in their 2020 class.