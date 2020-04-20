MVC Recruiting | Missouri State adds NJCAA first team All-American guard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Demarcus Sharp, a first team NJCAA All-American guard at Colby (Kansas) Community College, joined Missouri State's seven-player spring class earlier this week.

Sharp, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior from Charleston, Missouri, averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for a 27-5 squad last season. The Trojans won their first-ever Jayhawk Conference regular-season title and were set to compete in the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An all-region pick, Sharp was the Jayhawk Conference offensive and defensive player of the year. He averaged a league-best 2.5 steals per game and shot 44% from the 3-point line (48 of 109) in 32 games. Sharp played his freshman year at Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College, averaging 4.4 points per game.

Sharp joined three incoming freshmen, two other junior college transfers and one Division I transfer, Dawson Carper from Hawaii, in the Bears' class. Carper, a 7-foot, 250-pound sophomore center, averaged six points and 3.9 rebounds per game for a 17-13 squad. He started 22 of 28 games and scored in double figures four times. Raphe Ayres (G, 6-6, 200, Vermont Academy), Melvyn Ebonkoli (F, 6-7, 210, Putnam Science Academy) and Skylar Wicks (G, 6-6, 200, Surge Christian Academy) are the three incoming freshmen.