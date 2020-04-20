MVC Recruiting | Missouri State adds NJCAA first team All-American guard

CARBONDALE — Demarcus Sharp, a first team NJCAA All-American guard at Colby (Kansas) Community College, joined Missouri State's seven-player spring class earlier this week.
Sharp, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior from Charleston, Missouri, averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for a 27-5 squad last season. The Trojans won their first-ever Jayhawk Conference regular-season title and were set to compete in the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
An all-region pick, Sharp was the Jayhawk Conference offensive and defensive player of the year. He averaged a league-best 2.5 steals per game and shot 44% from the 3-point line (48 of 109) in 32 games. Sharp played his freshman year at Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College, averaging 4.4 points per game.
Sharp joined three incoming freshmen, two other junior college transfers and one Division I transfer, Dawson Carper from Hawaii, in the Bears' class. Carper, a 7-foot, 250-pound sophomore center, averaged six points and 3.9 rebounds per game for a 17-13 squad. He started 22 of 28 games and scored in double figures four times. Raphe Ayres (G, 6-6, 200, Vermont Academy), Melvyn Ebonkoli (F, 6-7, 210, Putnam Science Academy) and Skylar Wicks (G, 6-6, 200, Surge Christian Academy) are the three incoming freshmen.
Ayres averaged 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. One of three Division I recruits from Vermont Academy, he shot 40% from the 3-point line and had two 20-point scoring outputs in his final two games of the year. Ebonkoli started for the Mustangs in his first year in the United States. The forward from Guyancourt, France, played for the Le Mans U17, U18 and U21 FIBA teams before coming over. Wicks averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game at Surge Academy in Florida.
"We are really excited about our group of signees and what each of them brings to our program," MSU coach Dana Ford said in a news release. "Our staff has worked really hard to address our needs and help continue to build our program."
Hervey averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a third-year sophomore at New Mexico Junior College. An all-conference first team pick, he helped the Thunderbirds to a 23-9 record. Tata, an Australian, averaged 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the 23-10 Buccaneers. He converted 73.9% from the field.
Missouri State went 16-17 overall and 9-9 in the MVC last season (tied for sixth place). The Bears could return two starters, forward Gaige Prim and guard Ja'Monta Black. Three players, Josh Hall, Tyrik Dixon and Ford Cooper Jr., all transferred after the season.
Indiana State adds trio
Indiana State added two graduate transfers and a junior college transfer during the spring signing period. Guard Randy Miller Jr. of North Carolina Central and Towson guard Tobias Howard will be eligible right away for the Sycamores. Ndongo Ndaw, a 6-8, 205-pound sophomore center at Butler (Kansas) Community College, will have two years of eligibility beginning this season. They joined three November signees, Julian Larry (Entrepreneurial Academy), Nick Hittle (Culver Academies High School) and Kailex Stephens (Tallahassee Community College) in ISU's 2020 class.
Miller, who scored seven points in a loss at SIU last season, averaged 14.3 points per game in eight games before a season-ending injury. Howard did not play for Towson last season but was second on the team in scoring (10.2 points per game) as a junior in 2018-19. Ndaw averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for a 25-8 squad last season.
Freshman Hall, transfers Levitch, Page make up Lickliter's first recruits
Freshman Trey Hall, graduate transfer Jax Levitch and junior college transfer Emmette Page made up Evansville coach Todd Lickliter's first recruits as the head coach of the Purple Aces.
Lickliter, a former assistant under Walter McCarty, was appointed head coach in the middle of the 2019-20 season after McCarty was fired for possible Title IX violations.
Hall, a 6-7 power forward, averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, last season. Levitch played most recently at UNC-Asheville, where he was an all-academic performer in the Big South Conference. Page led Northeast Community College in Nebraska in scoring at 21.9 points per game. He shot 45% from the field and 84.6% at the free-throw line.
The Aces return two starters off last season's squad that won nine games but went 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference. They will have a lot to replace, as sophomore forward DeAndre Williams reportedly entered the transfer portal Monday. Freshman guard Marcus Henderson, junior guard Artur Labinowicz and junior forward John Hall have already entered the portal.
Notes: Drake added two players this spring, 6-10, 265-pound forward Darnell Brodie from Seton Hall and 6-5 guard Bryceson Burns out of Strength N'Motion International Academy. They join November signee Jordan Kwiecinski in the Bulldogs' incoming class. ... Pinckneyville High School guard Dawson Yates verbally committed to John A. Logan College via Twitter Monday. Yates, a second team all-state guard for the Panthers in Class 2A, joins a 28-5 Vols squad that returns one starter. ... Former Logan guard David Sloan, who played last season at Kansas State, announced on Twitter he will join East Tennessee State for his senior year.
