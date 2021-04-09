MVC returns baseball, softball tournaments to pre-COVID schedules

CARBONDALE — SIU's first Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament in more than 30 years just got longer.

Administrators from the Missouri Valley Conference's 10 schools recently voted to return the league baseball, softball and tennis tournament formats to their "pre-COVID-19" participation levels, according to a news release from the league Thursday. Citing the cancellation of the spring 2020 events and the lack of NCAA blanket relief for spring athletes, the Valley administrators voted to return the baseball tournament to inviting all eight teams and all 10 softball teams to the 2021 events.

SIU's Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium is set to host the Valley Tournament for the first time since 1986 on May 25-29. The bottom-four seeds are now scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. (No. 6 vs. No. 7) and 7 (No. 5 vs. No. 8) on opening night, Tuesday, May 25. The Salukis were planning on only having a four-day tournament, with six teams, in a double-elimination format. They will still have that, but it won't begin until the second day of the tournament, when only six teams will be left. All the games are scheduled to air on ESPN+.