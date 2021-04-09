MVC returns baseball, softball tournaments to pre-COVID schedules

CARBONDALE — SIU's first Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament in more than 30 years just got longer.
Administrators from the Missouri Valley Conference's 10 schools recently voted to return the league baseball, softball and tennis tournament formats to their "pre-COVID-19" participation levels, according to a news release from the league Thursday. Citing the cancellation of the spring 2020 events and the lack of NCAA blanket relief for spring athletes, the Valley administrators voted to return the baseball tournament to inviting all eight teams and all 10 softball teams to the 2021 events.
SIU's Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium is set to host the Valley Tournament for the first time since 1986 on May 25-29. The bottom-four seeds are now scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. (No. 6 vs. No. 7) and 7 (No. 5 vs. No. 8) on opening night, Tuesday, May 25. The Salukis were planning on only having a four-day tournament, with six teams, in a double-elimination format. They will still have that, but it won't begin until the second day of the tournament, when only six teams will be left. All the games are scheduled to air on ESPN+.
The losers of the first day at the baseball tournament will be eliminated. The winners will advance to a six-team, double-elimination format beginning May 26. The top-four seeds will automatically advance to the six-team field. Dallas Baptist (18-7, 4-0 MVC) and Illinois State (11-15, 3-1) were first and second in the baseball standings as of Wednesday. SIU (21-6, 4-4) was third, followed by Missouri State (11-10, 2-2) and Bradley (8-11, 2-2) tied for fourth place.
The softball tournament, scheduled in Evansville for the first time since 2003, will feature all 10 teams like normal. The league is expected to use a "modified" single-elimination bracket. The 2019 bracket, the last time there was a Valley softball tournament, had the top-two seeds in the semifinals with a double-bye and gave the third and fourth seeds a bye into the quarterfinals.
Evansville's Cooper Stadium is scheduled to host the softball tournament on May 12-15. All the games are scheduled to air on ESPN+.
Illinois State (20-5, 7-1) was leading the softball standings as of Wednesday. SIU (26-6, 8-3), the preseason conference favorite this spring, was second. Northern Iowa (15-13, 6-3) was third, and Missouri State (16-14, 7-4) was fourth.
Missouri State is scheduled to host the women's tennis championship April 23-25. Bradley, Drake, Illinois State, Missouri State, UNI, Stony Brook and Valparaiso are the teams that will compete.
