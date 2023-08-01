On Tuesday morning, SIU head coach Nick Hill was asked about his team adjusting to the scheme of new defensive coordinator D.J. Vokolek.

“It’s about getting lined up and getting on the same page, running to the football and tackling well,” Hill said. “When all 11 are on the same page, you can play well. It’s about understanding the scheme, putting together a scheme we can execute.”

Whatever scheme the Salukis try to execute this fall won’t be drawn up by Vokolek. The veteran coach is gone before he even coaches a game at SIU after being hired by Northwestern’s scandal-plagued program to serve as an assistant to interim coach David Braun. Vokolek’s exact role with the Wildcats is yet to be determined.

Hill moved quickly Tuesday afternoon to fill the vacancy, naming defensive line coach Antonio James as the new coordinator. New special teams assistant Gary McGraw was tabbed to fill Vokolek’s other role as safeties coach.

“This came out of the blue,” Hill said in a school-issued press release, “but coach Vokolek has to make decisions that are best for him and his family. Saluki football moves on and I’m super excited about Antonio James. Antonio is ready to do it and has been proven at the FCS level.”

The departure of Vokolek and the disclosure that starting cornerback David Miller (hip surgery) is out for the season were two pieces of bad news for the Salukis as they report for preseason camp. The team’s first practice is Wednesday and the season opener is Sept. 2 at Saluki Stadium against Austin Peay.

Vokolek was still listed as an assistant coach on SIU’s football website early Tuesday afternoon but respected ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel broke the news just after noon that Vokolek was leaving. Vokolek has ties with Braun, dating back to their days on Mark Farley’s staff at Northern Iowa.

Vokolek also knows the Big 10, having served as an assistant coach at Nebraska last year. Prior to his six months at SIU, Vokolek also was an assistant coach at Buffalo, Missouri State, Nebraska-Omaha and Wayne State.

Northwestern’s program was thrown into turmoil last month when longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired after multiple allegations of hazing and mistreatment involving former players. The school Tuesday announced that former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch would lead an investigation into the athletic department’s culture and its accountability mechanisms.

In selecting James as the new defensive coordinator, Hill opted for experience and a solid track record. James came to the Salukis’ program last year after four years as Morgan State’s DC. James’ defenses at the Baltimore school produced decent sack and turnover numbers but allowed at least 25 ppg in his three seasons; the Bears didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

A 2009 graduate of University of Illinois, James helped the Fighting Illini earn a Rose Bowl berth in 2008. He played four years and 46 games, finishing with 40 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.

MILLER OUT

Just before the news about Vokolek came out, Hill disclosed that David Miller, a starter last year who ranked fifth on the team with 44 tackles, would miss 2023. Miller has started 21 of 23 games the last two seasons after transferring from the Naval Academy.

“He got some MRIs in the summer and decided to have (hip) surgery and he’ll be rehabbing,” Hill said.

While losing a two-year starter is never good news, SIU appears to have decent depth in the secondary. DJ Johnson is back at the other corner and Mark Davis, who had 13 stops and three breakups in 10 games last year, could slot into Miller’s spot.

The addition of transfer Ubayd Steed (Towson) and the recovery of Iverson Brown, an Illinois State transfer who missed last year with a torn ACL, offers further reinforcement in the secondary.

Miller will have two years of eligibility left.

PRESEASON PLAUDITS

Five SIU players were named to the preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team. Linebacker Branson Combs and safety PJ Jules were first team picks, while D’Ante’ Cox was a second team choice at wide receiver. Quarterback Nic Baker and guard Chase Evans made honorable mention.

Defending FCS and MVFC champ South Dakota State got 44 of 45 first place votes from pollsters around the league to repeat its 2022 championship form. North Dakota State, which lost to the Jackrabbits in the title game, earned the other first place vote and was tabbed for a second place finish.

Northern Iowa, North Dakota, SIU and Youngstown State rounded out the top six. Illinois State, Missouri State, Indiana State, MVFC rookie Murray State and Western Illinois were picked 7 through 11.