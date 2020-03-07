MVC Tournament | Bradley, Valparaiso advance to championship

ST. LOUIS — Bradley's men's basketball team is back in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game and will have a surprising opponent. But what did you expect?

One day after eliminating second-seeded Loyola, seventh-seeded Valparaiso knocked off Missouri State 89-82 to advance to its first MVC title game. The Crusaders led the sixth-seeded Bears 40-38 at the half and were up 12 in the final three minutes before finishing off the seven-point win at the Enterprise Center. The Braves (22-11) will take on Valparaiso (19-15) at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, in what will be the Crusaders' fourth game in four days.

Darrell Brown scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures for Bradley in its 76-66 win over Drake in the first semifinal. Nate Kennell scored 12 points and Danya Kingsby and Elijah Childs each had 11. Koch Bar added 10 points for the Braves, who beat the Bulldogs for the second time this season in three tries.

The Braves advanced to the tournament championship game for the second straight year. It was the first time in school history Bradley made it to the finals of Arch Madness in back-to-back seasons.

