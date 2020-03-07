MVC Tournament | Bradley, Valparaiso advance to championship

ST. LOUIS — Bradley's men's basketball team is back in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game and will have a surprising opponent. But what did you expect?
One day after eliminating second-seeded Loyola, seventh-seeded Valparaiso knocked off Missouri State 89-82 to advance to its first MVC title game. The Crusaders led the sixth-seeded Bears 40-38 at the half and were up 12 in the final three minutes before finishing off the seven-point win at the Enterprise Center. The Braves (22-11) will take on Valparaiso (19-15) at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, in what will be the Crusaders' fourth game in four days.
Darrell Brown scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures for Bradley in its 76-66 win over Drake in the first semifinal. Nate Kennell scored 12 points and Danya Kingsby and Elijah Childs each had 11. Koch Bar added 10 points for the Braves, who beat the Bulldogs for the second time this season in three tries.
The Braves advanced to the tournament championship game for the second straight year. It was the first time in school history Bradley made it to the finals of Arch Madness in back-to-back seasons.
Liam Robbins scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-14), who ended a remarkable run at the Enterprise Center. Drake beat Illinois State in the Thursday opening round before knocking off top-seeded Northern Iowa Friday in the biggest upset in tournament history. Before Friday, the top seed at the MVC Tournament had won every year since it went to its current 10-team format in 1997.
Drake trailed by nine at the half, 44-35, but cut Bradley's lead to three with 11:32 to go. Robbins put back his own miss and Roman Penn hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer. The Braves responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to double digits. Sharpshooter Ville Tahvanainen was fouled attempting a 3 and hit all three free throws for a 59-49 lead Bradley never relinquished.
Penn finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers in 32 minutes. D.J. Wilkins scored 14 and Anthony Murphy had nine points and nine rebounds in his final game. Drake could return four starters, and six of its top-eight players from Saturday's game.
Missouri State trailed by eight in the final minutes but got within three after Keandre Cook's 3-pointer. The Bears fouled freshman Ben Krikke, who calmly made two free throws for the five-point lead.
The Crusaders then doubled Cook out on the perimeter, and he was only able to find Tulio Da Silva for a contested jumper. Da Silva missed everything, Valparaiso grabbed the rebound, and Javon Freeman-Liberty hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left for the final margin.
