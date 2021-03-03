MVC Tournament | Drake aims to re-affirm case for NCAAs

In the 30 previous Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments in St. Louis, the top-two seeds have gone a combined 57-3 in their first games.
Last season's chaos, when seventh-seeded Valparaiso won three games in three days to reach the finals, and eighth-seeded Drake won two games, threw all those wait-until-Friday ideas out the window. In a year like no other, when the Valley was the only league to play all 90 conference games, mostly in two-day, two-game series, the 2021 tournament appears to be just as open. Second-seeded Drake (24-3) lost its regular-season finale and may have to play Arch Madness without its best remaining player, forward ShanQuan Hemphill, the MVC Newcomer of the Year who is coming back from a foot injury. The Bulldogs already lost first team all-conference point guard Roman Penn for the rest of the season to another foot injury.
Here are five things to watch in what could be a highly dramatic four days at the Enterprise Center:
No. 1 — Opening remarks: Both opening-round games are intriguing, beginning with SIU (11-13) taking on two-time defending tournament champion Bradley (12-15) and Northern Iowa (9-15) going for the three-peat over Illinois State (7-17) after sweeping the Redbirds last weekend. It will be the first time in more than 100 years that an MVC team has played another league team three straight times, in any instance.
Oklahoma State and Oklahoma played against one another four straight times during the 1919-20 season, with Oklahoma taking all four games. Thursday night's second game, at approximately 8:08 p.m., will be the first time a Valley team has played another opponent in three or more consecutive games since Creighton played Oregon three straight times in the finals of the 2011 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) finals.
The Salukis and Braves split their two-game series in Peoria, but BU will be without its top-three scorers and top rebounder because of either suspension or injury. BU had only seven players in Saturday's win over Drake, and starter Ja'Shon Henry, a member of the MVC All-Bench Team, hurt his foot and will probably not play.
No. 2 — Drake's sense of urgency: Hemphill or not, Drake could be playing for its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes if it is not able to win the MVC Tournament. The Bulldogs are 5-1 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games (.833 winning percentage), the fourth-best winning percentage in those games in the country, and had an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 42 on Monday. However, the NCAA selection committee could hold the loss of Penn against them when putting its resume against other at-large contenders.
Drake coach Darian DeVries believes his team's body of work will stand up to the rest of the country.
"You look at the injuries we've had, we've been able to maintain ourselves pretty well, I think we are a tournament team," he said. "I think our body of work is good enough, for the amount of games that we've played this year, conference and non-conference, and got all those games in. Kansas State ended up not being as good in the Big 12 this year, but you still gotta go beat 'em. And Oklahoma State went there, a top-15 team, and got beat, so, you still have to win those games. I think our team is deserving of it, even when you look at those external factors."
No. 3 — Indiana State playing for Lansing: Indiana State coach Greg Lansing is in the final year of his contract, and enters the tournament two wins away from matching ISU Hall of Famer Duane Klueh for the all-time wins record. Yet, a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman earlier this week said Lansing was unlikely to return to the program next season. ISU could return its entire team next winter, including one of its all-time leading scorers, guard Tyreke Key, two all-conference forwards in Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams, and is in the middle of a major renovation of the Hulman Center.
Lansing led the Sycamores to the MVC Tournament championship in his first season, 2010-11, and its first NCAA appearance in 10 years. ISU played in the CBI the next season, the NIT the next two years after that, and then went through five straight losing seasons. The Sycamores went 18-12 last season, tying for third place, but fell to Missouri State in its first MVC Tournament game. As crazy as it sounds, could this be Lansing's last tournament with the Sycamores?
No. 4 — Is this the year Missouri State breaks through?: Missouri State coach Dana Ford has the league's leading scorer, forward Isiaih Mosley, another first team all-conference forward in Gaige Prim, and one of the most athletic rosters in the tournament. The Bears haven't played in the NCAA Tournament since 1999 and haven't played in any postseason since competing in the Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CIT) in 2014, but could this be the year they break through?
The third seed has won the tournament seven times, and MSU (16-6) opens this year's bracket against a team it swept, No. 6 seed Valparaiso (10-17). The Bears could then get a shorthanded Drake squad that lost to Bradley in its regular-season finale in the tournament semifinals.
No. 5 — Good luck scoring: Loyola leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 55.7 points per game this season, the third-best mark in the MVC since 1990. Northern Iowa's 2014-15 squad allowed 54.6 ppg., and the Panthers' 2009-10 team allowed 55.1. Both of those UNI squads won at least one game at the NCAA Tournament, and No. 20/22 Loyola appears headed for another appearance.
The Ramblers also led the MVC in field goal percentage defense (40.7%), which ranks 43rd in the country. Loyola hasn't allowed more than 60 points since losing at Indiana State, 76-71, in the first game of a two-game series in Terre Haute. The Ramblers won the next game against the Sycamores 58-48.
