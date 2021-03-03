MVC Tournament | Drake aims to re-affirm case for NCAAs

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma played against one another four straight times during the 1919-20 season, with Oklahoma taking all four games. Thursday night's second game, at approximately 8:08 p.m., will be the first time a Valley team has played another opponent in three or more consecutive games since Creighton played Oregon three straight times in the finals of the 2011 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) finals.

The Salukis and Braves split their two-game series in Peoria, but BU will be without its top-three scorers and top rebounder because of either suspension or injury. BU had only seven players in Saturday's win over Drake, and starter Ja'Shon Henry, a member of the MVC All-Bench Team, hurt his foot and will probably not play.

No. 2 — Drake's sense of urgency: Hemphill or not, Drake could be playing for its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes if it is not able to win the MVC Tournament. The Bulldogs are 5-1 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games (.833 winning percentage), the fourth-best winning percentage in those games in the country, and had an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 42 on Monday. However, the NCAA selection committee could hold the loss of Penn against them when putting its resume against other at-large contenders.

Drake coach Darian DeVries believes his team's body of work will stand up to the rest of the country.