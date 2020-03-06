MVC Tournament | Drake, Valparaiso score upsets to remember at Arch Madness

Drake (20-13) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against Bradley (21-11) at 2:30 p.m. UNI (25-5) lost for the first time since Feb. 20 at Indiana State, and now must wait to see if its NET in the 30s most of the season gets it into the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. The Panthers have the league's only top-25 win, over Colorado, but also have losses to Drake, Illinois State and SIU, which finished 16-16 Friday.

"We're playing either way. We're either in the NIT or we're getting an at-large bid," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "So how we structure our practices and what we do will be the same way we have in 2016, 2015, the years that we've known we're in the NCAA Tournament. We'll do everything exactly the same. Then there's — we don't have control over how the games turn out and what happens. I follow all that stuff, and I'll be tracking it, and we'll be talking about it with the guys."

A.J. Green, the Valley's Player of the Year, scored 19 points to lead the Panthers but made just 8 of 25 from the field. Green missed 7 of 10 3-point attempts and had three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes. Forward Austin Phyfe, a fellow first team all-conference pick like Green, scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.