MVC Tournament | Drake, Valparaiso score upsets to remember at Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS — Roman Penn scored a game-high 26 points and Liam Robbins added 17 points and nine rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Drake to the biggest upset in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament history Friday at the Enterprise Center. And that was just the beginning.
The Bulldogs (20-13) became the first team in the tournament's history to beat the top seed when it throttled Northern Iowa 77-56 in the first game of the quarterfinals. Since the Valley Tournament went to its current 10-team format in 1997, only one team had ever come from the Thursday opening round and won on Friday against one of the top-two seeds, and no team had ever beaten the top seed.
"Northern Iowa has had a tremendous year," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "We didn't have quite the year we wanted to, but (Friday) was just one 40-minute game, and whoever's better after these 40 minutes gets to play on. That was our challenge to them is just be the best us we can be today, and we'll take the results. I thought these guys really kept believing. It started (Thursday) and then (Friday) again. Just played with tremendous kind of effort."
And right after Bradley knocked off SIU, seventh-seeded Valparaiso made some more history. The Crusaders hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to force overtime against second-seeded Loyola, and beat the Ramblers 74-73 when John Kiser found Eron Gordon for a layup with about three seconds to go. Ryan Fazekas scored 15 to lead Valparaiso (18-15) into Saturday's semifinal against the winner of the late game between third-seeded Indiana State and sixth-seeded Missouri State.
Drake (20-13) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against Bradley (21-11) at 2:30 p.m. UNI (25-5) lost for the first time since Feb. 20 at Indiana State, and now must wait to see if its NET in the 30s most of the season gets it into the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. The Panthers have the league's only top-25 win, over Colorado, but also have losses to Drake, Illinois State and SIU, which finished 16-16 Friday.
"We're playing either way. We're either in the NIT or we're getting an at-large bid," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "So how we structure our practices and what we do will be the same way we have in 2016, 2015, the years that we've known we're in the NCAA Tournament. We'll do everything exactly the same. Then there's — we don't have control over how the games turn out and what happens. I follow all that stuff, and I'll be tracking it, and we'll be talking about it with the guys."
A.J. Green, the Valley's Player of the Year, scored 19 points to lead the Panthers but made just 8 of 25 from the field. Green missed 7 of 10 3-point attempts and had three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes. Forward Austin Phyfe, a fellow first team all-conference pick like Green, scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Penn was almost unstoppable, sinking 10 of 17 from the field and handing out eight assists with three turnovers. Drake made 8 of 17 from the 3-point line, including 6 of 10 in the first half to build a 10-point lead at the break (43-33). Northern Iowa closed the gap to two several times but never took the lead.
Anthony Murphy scored 12 points and Garret Sturtz had 10 off the bench for Drake, which avenged an ugly loss at home in the regular-season finale. UNI beat the Bulldogs by 27 points in front of a sold-out crowd in the Knapp Center in Des Moines to end the regular season and capture the Valley regular-season title. s
• Missouri State 78, Indiana State 51: Gaige Prim had 17 points and eight rebounds and Tulio Da Silva had 14 points and nine boards to lead sixth-seeded Missouri State past third-seeded Indiana State and into Saturday's semifinals.
Lamont West had 14 points and Keandre Cook had 13 for the Bears (16-16). Woodlawn native Ross Owens started and had six points, five rebounds and three assists. Jake LaRavia and Jordan Barnes both had 14 points for the Sycamores (18-12), who saw the end of their four-game winning streak.
