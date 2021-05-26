MVC Tournament | Hanna's 2 HRs lead Indiana State past Illinois State, DBU knocks off Valpo

Guerrero scattered seven hits in his second complete game of the season.

Redbird starter Colton Johnson left in the eight inning after allowing four runs, all earned, off 11 hits. The senior lefty struck out three and walked one.

No. 1 Dallas Baptist 12, No. 8 Valparaiso 2 (7): Dominic Hamel set Dallas Baptist's single-season strikeout record and the top-seeded Patriots sent 11 guys to the plate in an eight-run inning against Valparaiso in the first game of the day.

Hamel, a 6-2, 206-pound junior right-hander, struck out 11 to help DBU advance in the winners' bracket at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 12-2 win in seven innings. Hamel (11-2) passed Jordan Martinson (115 strikeouts in 2019) for the single-season record and matched Jeff Gilmore (11 in 2004) for the program's single-season wins record. He walked one and allowed two runs off six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Zach Heaton got the last four outs at "Itchy" Jones Stadium, striking out three.