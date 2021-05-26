MVC Tournament | Hanna's 2 HRs lead Indiana State past Illinois State, DBU knocks off Valpo

CARBONDALE — Ellison Hanna hit two no-doubt home runs to lead Indiana State past Illinois State in the second game of the day Wednesday at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Geremy Guerrero, the MVC Pitcher of the Year did the rest for the Sycamores, shutting down the Redbirds to the tune of four hits through the first seven innings. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound lefty struck out four and walked one in Indiana State's 5-2 win. Guerrero (10-1) struck out Nick Gile looking to end it.
Hanna's third home run of the season put Indiana State up 2-1 in the second. Ellison took Colton Johnson's 1-2 pitch over the scoreboard at "Itchy" Jones Stadium for a two-run shot. Illinois State led 1-0 in the top half after Joe Butler's RBI single to center. Tyson Hays singled to left and scored from second base after center fielder Sean Ross' throw home was high.
Hanna, a senior outfielder who entered the tournament with two home runs, took Johnson's first pitch of the seventh over the right-field wall to double his season total. The Sycamores added an insurance run in the eighth. Indiana State (28-17) advanced to meet the winner of Wednesday's late game between third-seeded Bradley (20-20) and fourth-seeded SIU (38-18) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Illinois State (23-33) fell into a 10 a.m. elimination game against Valparaiso (15-34) Thursday.
Guerrero scattered seven hits in his second complete game of the season.
Redbird starter Colton Johnson left in the eight inning after allowing four runs, all earned, off 11 hits. The senior lefty struck out three and walked one.
No. 1 Dallas Baptist 12, No. 8 Valparaiso 2 (7): Dominic Hamel set Dallas Baptist's single-season strikeout record and the top-seeded Patriots sent 11 guys to the plate in an eight-run inning against Valparaiso in the first game of the day.
Hamel, a 6-2, 206-pound junior right-hander, struck out 11 to help DBU advance in the winners' bracket at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 12-2 win in seven innings. Hamel (11-2) passed Jordan Martinson (115 strikeouts in 2019) for the single-season record and matched Jeff Gilmore (11 in 2004) for the program's single-season wins record. He walked one and allowed two runs off six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Zach Heaton got the last four outs at "Itchy" Jones Stadium, striking out three.
DBU (34-15) advanced to meet the loser of tonight's late game between No. 4 seed SIU (38-18) and No. 3 seed Bradley (20-20) Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Salukis and Braves are scheduled to play at 8, after No. 2 Indiana State (27-17) and No. 6 Illinois State (23-32) play at 4. Rain delayed the start times by two hours early Wednesday but was not expected to be a problem the rest of the day.
Preseason All-American Blayne Jones' three-run home run highlighted DBU's eight-run third inning against the Brown & Gold (15-34). The Patriots sent 11 hitters to the plate in the third to blow the game open. Jones finished the game 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Center fielder Jace Grady and third baseman Andrew Benefield both drove in two runs.
Valpo, playing just over 12 hours after knocking off fifth-seeded Missouri State in 10 innings Tuesday night in an elimination game, had six hits. Five of them were singles. Catcher Angel DiFederico tripled with two outs in the fourth, driving in Riley Dent and Brady Renfro for their only runs of the game.
Valpo will play the loser of Indiana State/Illinois State Thursday at 10 a.m.
