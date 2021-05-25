MVC Tournament | Illinois State rallies for 2 in 12th to beat Evansville

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Gaines's RBI single up the middle capped a two-run rally by Illinois State in the bottom of the 12th against Evansville on Tuesday night.
Down 9-8 entering the third extra inning of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener at Jones Stadium, the Redbirds got a solo homer from Ryan Cermak to tie it and Gaines' walk-off winner. Illinois State (23-32) moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket matchup against No. 1 seed Dallas Baptist (33-15) at 10 a.m. Evansville (28-27) led 3-0 in the first inning with ace Shane Gray on the hill, but ended its season despite 17 hits, including four each from Brent Widder and Troy Beilsmith.
"It was back and forth. Our guys were locked in from the first pitch on," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "Some of our guys had been in the postseason situations, big regionals. I think that helps you. You stay calm. We fought back, I think four times there. It's huge when you have that experience."
The Redbirds answered the Purple Aces in the seventh, 10th and 12th to win. They won for the fourth time in five games against the Aces this season.
Erik Kubiatowicz (1-2) got the win after allowing one run off two hits in two innings. Starter Sean Sinisko went 4 1/3 innings, Colin Wyman went 2 2/3, and Derek Salata pitched three innings in relief before Kubiatowicz entered in the 11th. Evansville scored on all four of them, but couldn't score enough.
"Here we are in the play-in single elimination, both teams' backs against the wall, and both teams fought so hard for their seniors, and that's really a memorable-type of game," Evansville coach Wes Carroll said. "We're three outs multiple times from winning the baseball game, and then their team showed a lot of fight, and then our club showed a lot of fight. We had a lot of great at-bats when we needed to."
Jordan Libman drove in three and Aidan Huggins drove in three for Illinois State. The two teams combined for 30 hits and 19 runs in the first game of the tournament.
Illinois State jumped on Evansville Gray in the first inning, but the Purple Aces' offense rallied for their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh Tuesday.
Valparaiso led Missouri State 1-0 in Tuesday's late game. SIU opens the tournament Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Bradley.
Eric Roberts put the Aces up 3-0 in the first with his third home run of the season, a three-run shot off Sinisko's 2-0 pitch. Widder and Beilsmith came along for the ride. The Redbirds tied it up with three runs in the bottom half off Gray, who threw seven shutout innings against ISU earlier this season. Aidan Huggins hit a two-run home run that hugged the foul line before moving just fair down the left-field line. Tyson Hays' homer tied it up.
ISU went ahead 6-3 off Libman's three-run bomb in the bottom of the second. Evansville tied it up with two runs off three hits in the fifth. The Redbirds got the game-winning run to third base in the bottom of the ninth, but Hays and Joe Butler struck out to end the threat.
Evansville took an 8-7 lead in the 10th off a hit by pitch, sac bunt and a balk. Ben Komonosky was hit and was replaced by pinch runner Max Malley. Malley went to second on Robbie Wilkes' sacrifice bunt and went to third on a balk call. Brent Widder, after fouling off eight two-strike pitches, chopped one just past the pitcher that ended up as an RBI single. Widder beat the throw to first, and pinch runner Max Malley scored from third.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman