MVC Tournament | Illinois State rallies for 2 in 12th to beat Evansville

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Gaines's RBI single up the middle capped a two-run rally by Illinois State in the bottom of the 12th against Evansville on Tuesday night.

Down 9-8 entering the third extra inning of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener at Jones Stadium, the Redbirds got a solo homer from Ryan Cermak to tie it and Gaines' walk-off winner. Illinois State (23-32) moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket matchup against No. 1 seed Dallas Baptist (33-15) at 10 a.m. Evansville (28-27) led 3-0 in the first inning with ace Shane Gray on the hill, but ended its season despite 17 hits, including four each from Brent Widder and Troy Beilsmith.

"It was back and forth. Our guys were locked in from the first pitch on," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "Some of our guys had been in the postseason situations, big regionals. I think that helps you. You stay calm. We fought back, I think four times there. It's huge when you have that experience."

The Redbirds answered the Purple Aces in the seventh, 10th and 12th to win. They won for the fourth time in five games against the Aces this season.