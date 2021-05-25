MVC Tournament | Illinois State rallies to beat Evansville, Valparaiso knocks off Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Gaines's RBI single up the middle capped a two-run rally by Illinois State in the bottom of the 12th against Evansville on Tuesday night.

Down 9-8 entering the third extra inning of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener at Jones Stadium, the Redbirds got a solo homer from Ryan Cermak to tie it and Gaines' walk-off winner. Illinois State (23-32) moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket, where it will take on second-seeded Indiana State (27-17) at 2:30 p.m. The Redbirds left the stadium thinking they would play top-seeded Dallas Baptist (33-15), but after eighth-seeded Valparaiso knocked off sixth-seeded Missouri State 6-4 in 10 innings in the late game Tuesday, they will now play the Sycamores.

In order to try to protect the top-two seeds, the tournament format calls for the winner of the first game to play the top seed in the first game Wednesday, unless the eighth seed wins its elimination game. The Brown & Gold led 3-2 after 6 innings, took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh, but had to escape a jam in the ninth to avoid losing the lead and the game.