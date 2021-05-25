MVC Tournament | Illinois State rallies to beat Evansville, Valparaiso knocks off Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Gaines's RBI single up the middle capped a two-run rally by Illinois State in the bottom of the 12th against Evansville on Tuesday night.
Down 9-8 entering the third extra inning of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener at Jones Stadium, the Redbirds got a solo homer from Ryan Cermak to tie it and Gaines' walk-off winner. Illinois State (23-32) moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket, where it will take on second-seeded Indiana State (27-17) at 2:30 p.m. The Redbirds left the stadium thinking they would play top-seeded Dallas Baptist (33-15), but after eighth-seeded Valparaiso knocked off sixth-seeded Missouri State 6-4 in 10 innings in the late game Tuesday, they will now play the Sycamores.
In order to try to protect the top-two seeds, the tournament format calls for the winner of the first game to play the top seed in the first game Wednesday, unless the eighth seed wins its elimination game. The Brown & Gold led 3-2 after 6 innings, took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh, but had to escape a jam in the ninth to avoid losing the lead and the game.
MSU (21-23), which was playing Valparaiso (15-33) for the fifth straight game after sweeping a four-game series in Springfield, Missouri, to end the regular season, had the winning run on second base in the bottom of the ninth. Brown & Gold left fielder Matt Olive dropped a fly ball off the bat of Walker Jenkins with one out in the ninth, allowing him to reach second after the error. Jenkins went to third on Greg Ziegler's ground out to short, and came home with the tying run off Cam Cratic's RBI 1B to center. Valpo reliever Jon Tieman, in the third inning of a 5 2/3-inning effort out of the bullpen, got Mason Hull to fly out to right to end the ninth.
Valpo went up 6-4 off Parker Johnson's 2-RBI double into left-center with two outs. Riley Dent and Brady Renfro came around to score. Tieman (2-3) worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th to seal the victory and the win.
Valparaiso lost all four games it played at Indiana State earlier this season. The Sycamores outscored the Brown & Gold 34-5 in those four wins.
Evansville (28-27) led ISU 3-0 in the first inning with ace Shane Gray on the hill, but ended its season despite 17 hits, including four each from Brent Widder and Troy Beilsmith.
"It was back and forth. Our guys were locked in from the first pitch on," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "Some of our guys had been in the postseason situations, big regionals. I think that helps you. You stay calm. We fought back, I think four times there. It's huge when you have that experience."
The Redbirds answered the Purple Aces in the seventh, 10th and 12th to win. They won for the fourth time in five games against the Aces this season.
Erik Kubiatowicz (1-2) got the win after allowing one run off two hits in two innings. Starter Sean Sinisko went 4 1/3 innings, Colin Wyman went 2 2/3, and Derek Salata pitched three innings in relief before Kubiatowicz entered in the 11th. Evansville scored on all four of them, but couldn't score enough.
"Here we are in the play-in single elimination, both teams' backs against the wall, and both teams fought so hard for their seniors, and that's really a memorable-type of game," Evansville coach Wes Carroll said. "We're three outs multiple times from winning the baseball game, and then their team showed a lot of fight, and then our club showed a lot of fight. We had a lot of great at-bats when we needed to."
Jordan Libman drove in three and Aidan Huggins drove in three for Illinois State. The two teams combined for 30 hits and 19 runs in the first game of the tournament.
Illinois State jumped on Evansville Gray in the first inning, but the Purple Aces' offense rallied for their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh Tuesday.
Eric Roberts put the Aces up 3-0 in the first with his third home run of the season, a three-run shot off Sinisko's 2-0 pitch. Widder and Beilsmith came along for the ride. The Redbirds tied it up with three runs in the bottom half off Gray, who threw seven shutout innings against ISU earlier this season. Aidan Huggins hit a two-run home run that hugged the foul line before moving just fair down the left-field line. Tyson Hays' homer tied it up.
ISU went ahead 6-3 off Libman's three-run bomb in the bottom of the second. Evansville tied it up with two runs off three hits in the fifth. The Redbirds got the game-winning run to third base in the bottom of the ninth, but Hays and Joe Butler struck out to end the threat.
Evansville took an 8-7 lead in the 10th off a hit by pitch, sac bunt and a balk. Ben Komonosky was hit and was replaced by pinch runner Max Malley. Malley went to second on Robbie Wilkes' sacrifice bunt and went to third on a balk call. Brent Widder, after fouling off eight two-strike pitches, chopped one just past the pitcher that ended up as an RBI single. Widder beat the throw to first, and pinch runner Max Malley scored from third.
