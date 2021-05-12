MVC Tournament | Loyola eliminates host Evansville, Indiana State wins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Allyson Ivey broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run home run in the sixth, and Sydney Ruggles escaped a jam in the seventh to close out Loyola's 3-1 win over Evansville on Wednesday at the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament.
Ivey, a first team all-conference first baseman, put the Ramblers (13-28) ahead to stay with her sixth home run of the season with two outs in the sixth inning. Ruggles got two ground outs to end the sixth and sealed the victory when Jenna Lis grounded out to third base with the tying run on second. After a one-out walk, Katie McLean singled off the left fielder's glove to put two on. Ruggles got Jessica Fehr to fly out to center, but both runners advanced to second and third.
Lis then grounded out to third to end it. Evansville ended its season 23-22.
Loyola, which left 16 runners on base and threatened in every inning, got on the board first, scoring on Teagan Sopczak's home run that led off the second inning. Sopczak's roundtripper was the first of her collegiate career.
Evansville evened up the contest in the bottom half of the third inning on Lis' RBI single.
The Ramblers couldn't capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity in the top of the fifth. Ivey led off with a single to left, and two outs later, Sopczak singled and pinch hitter Abby Brown drew a walk to load the bases. Evansville starter Izzy Vetter escaped the jam by striking out Sydney Barnett to end the threat.
Ruggles allowed five hits and one run in seven innings in a complete game. She struck out six and walked five.
Loyola, the No. 9 seed, will take on No. 5 seed Drake (18-29) Thursday at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play No. 4 seed SIU (34-14) at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the tournament quarterfinals.
No. 7 Indiana State 9, No. 10 Valparaiso 5: Valley Freshman of the Year Isabella Henning went 2 for 4 with a season and career-high four RBIs to help the Sycamores (20-27) knock off the Brown & Gold in the second game of the Valley Tournament.
Henning's double in the bottom of the sixth tied her for sixth all-time in the ISU single-season record books with 13.
Valparaiso jumped out in front, scoring the first run of the contest on a bases-loaded ground out. The Sycamores answered in the bottom of the third, plating five runs on a Brown & Gold error, a Lexie Siwek double and a single from Mallory Marsicek to go up 5-1.
Henning drove in another run for the Sycamores with a single to left field. Valpo plated a pair of runs on a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. The Sycamores brought in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth with a double from Henning.
Valpo ended its season 5-35.