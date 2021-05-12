MVC Tournament | Loyola eliminates host Evansville, Indiana State wins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Allyson Ivey broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run home run in the sixth, and Sydney Ruggles escaped a jam in the seventh to close out Loyola's 3-1 win over Evansville on Wednesday at the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament.

Ivey, a first team all-conference first baseman, put the Ramblers (13-28) ahead to stay with her sixth home run of the season with two outs in the sixth inning. Ruggles got two ground outs to end the sixth and sealed the victory when Jenna Lis grounded out to third base with the tying run on second. After a one-out walk, Katie McLean singled off the left fielder's glove to put two on. Ruggles got Jessica Fehr to fly out to center, but both runners advanced to second and third.

Lis then grounded out to third to end it. Evansville ended its season 23-22.

Loyola, which left 16 runners on base and threatened in every inning, got on the board first, scoring on Teagan Sopczak's home run that led off the second inning. Sopczak's roundtripper was the first of her collegiate career.

Evansville evened up the contest in the bottom half of the third inning on Lis' RBI single.