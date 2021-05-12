MVC Tournament | Loyola eliminates host Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Allyson Ivey broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run home run in the sixth, and Sydney Ruggles escaped a jam in the seventh to close out Loyola's 3-1 win over Evansville Wednesday at the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament.

Ivey, a first team all-conference first baseman, put the Ramblers (13-28) ahead to stay with her sixth home run of the season with two outs in the sixth inning. Ruggles got two ground outs to end the sixth and sealed the victory when Jenna Lis grounded out to third base with the tying run on second. After a one-out walk, Katie McLean singled off the left fielder's glove to put two on. Ruggles got Jessica Fehr to fly out to center, but both runners advanced to second and third.

Lis then grounded out to third to end it. Evansville ended its season 23-22.

Ruggles allowed five hits and one run in seven innings in a complete game. She struck out six and walked five.

Izzy Vetter took the loss after allowing all three runs, all earned, off eight hits. Vetter walked seven and struck out nine.

Loyola, the No. 9 seed, will take on No. 5 seed Drake (18-29) Thursday at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play No. 4 seed SIU (34-14) at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the tournament quarterfinals.

