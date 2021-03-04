MVC Tournament Notebook | Brown, Jones named to Scholar-Athlete Team

ST. LOUIS — Sophomore guards Trent Brown and Lance Jones earned spots on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team announced on Thursday.
Brown, who holds a 4.0 GPA in management, was named to the first team. The Scottsdale, Arizona native started all 24 games for SIU and ranks fourth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage and seventh in minutes played, often while guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player. In conference games, Brown ranked fourth in the league in minutes and 10th in steals. He scored a career-high 21 points and went 5 for 6 from the 3-point line in SIU's win at Butler, which snapped Butler's 59-game homecourt nonconference winning streak.
Jones, an Evanston native who was named to the second team, holds a 3.341 GPA and was named to the All-MVC third team earlier this week. Jones ranks in the top 10 in the MVC in points, assists, steals, 3-point field goal percentage and minutes played. After Marcus Domask's injury, Jones played 34 minutes per game and averaged 15 points while shooting 42% from the 3-point line. He scored in double figures 18 times this year, including four 20-point games. His career-high 30 points at No. 20/22 Loyola Saturday in Chicago nearly helped the Salukis beat the regular-season champs.
The teams were elected by league sports information directors. Nominees must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale. Nominees in grad school must have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or better, both as an undergrad and in graduate school. Nominees must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at an institution and must have completed at least one calendar year at the institution. True freshmen, redshirt freshmen and athletic transfers are not eligible.
• DeVries named MVC Coach of the Year: Drake coach Darian DeVries was named the MVC Coach of the Year on Thursday, edging Loyola's Porter Moser by 28 points in voting by league media, sports information directors and other dignitaries.
It was the second coach of the year honor for DeVries in his three seasons. The former Creighton assistant coach received 32 of 50 first-place votes, 12 second-place votes and two third-place votes for 122 points. Moser received 15 first-place votes, 21 second-place votes and seven third-place votes for 94 points.
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing (37 points) and Evansville's Todd Lickliter (21) were third and fourth in the voting, respectively. The Sycamores finished 14-9 overall and 11-7 in the Valley (fourth place). Lickliter led the Purple Aces, who went 0-18 in league play last season and were picked last this season, to a tie for fifth place (9-15, 7-11).
Drake's 24 wins this season, entering the tournament, are tied for the third-most in program history and marked the Bulldogs' third straight 20-win season. Drake had won 20 or more games in three straight years only once before in program history, and not at all in the last 50 years before DeVries was hired. The Bulldogs began the season with 18 straight wins, entered The Associated Press top 25 rankings, and had overcome injuries to starting point guard Roman Penn and MVC Newcomer of the Year ShanQuan Hemphill to finish second.
Penn, a first team all-conference pick and a candidate for the Lou Henson Award, is out for the season with a foot injury. Hemphill missed a few weeks with his foot injury but could return for the Valley Tournament on Friday, DeVries said earlier this week.
