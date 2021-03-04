MVC Tournament Notebook | Brown, Jones named to Scholar-Athlete Team

ST. LOUIS — Sophomore guards Trent Brown and Lance Jones earned spots on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team announced on Thursday.

Brown, who holds a 4.0 GPA in management, was named to the first team. The Scottsdale, Arizona native started all 24 games for SIU and ranks fourth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage and seventh in minutes played, often while guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player. In conference games, Brown ranked fourth in the league in minutes and 10th in steals. He scored a career-high 21 points and went 5 for 6 from the 3-point line in SIU's win at Butler, which snapped Butler's 59-game homecourt nonconference winning streak.

Jones, an Evanston native who was named to the second team, holds a 3.341 GPA and was named to the All-MVC third team earlier this week. Jones ranks in the top 10 in the MVC in points, assists, steals, 3-point field goal percentage and minutes played. After Marcus Domask's injury, Jones played 34 minutes per game and averaged 15 points while shooting 42% from the 3-point line. He scored in double figures 18 times this year, including four 20-point games. His career-high 30 points at No. 20/22 Loyola Saturday in Chicago nearly helped the Salukis beat the regular-season champs.