MVC Tournament | Top-seeded Dallas Baptist finishes off 10-5 win over Bradley

CARBONDALE — Top-seeded DBU finished off No. 3 seed Bradley 10-5 in a rain-soaked resumption of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.

After the Patriots claimed a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday, the game was postponed due to lightning. The DBU bats wasted little time by responding on Friday, pushing three across in the seventh and eighth innings behind a seven-RBI performance from River Town. With the win, the Patriots advance to the tournament semifinals against Indiana State on Saturday.

Bradley struck first with single runs in the third and fifth frames, but as the Carbondale sky began to threaten, so did the Patriots' offense. A two-run double by Town tied the game. A sacrifice fly from Andres Sosa helped DBU carry a 4-2 lead through 5 1/2 innings into Thursday's lightning delay.

Bradley would work a 1-2-3 inning in the Patriots' sixth before the DBU offense found its groove in the seventh. A two-RBI blast down the right-field line by Town jumpstarted the Patriot offense. DBU extended the lead to 6-2, and made it 7-2 off Jackson Glenn's solo homer.

Peyton Sherlin, who began the day on the rain-soaked mound, silenced the Braves' bats by allowing no hits through two innings of work.