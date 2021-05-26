MVC Tournament | Top-seeded Dallas Baptist knocks off Valpo in 7 innings

CARBONDALE — Dominic Hamel set Dallas Baptist's single-season strikeout record and the top-seeded Patriots sent 11 guys to the plate in an eight-run inning against Valparaiso Wednesday.
Hamel, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound junior right-hander, struck out 11 to help DBU advance in the winners' bracket at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 12-2 win in seven innings. Hamel (11-2) passed Jordan Martinson (115 strikeouts in 2019) for the single-season record and matched Jeff Gilmore (11 in 2004) for the program's single-season wins record. He walked one and allowed two runs off six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Zach Heaton got the last four outs at "Itchy" Jones Stadium, striking out three.
DBU (34-15) advanced to meet the loser of tonight's late game between No. 4 seed SIU (38-18) and No. 3 seed Bradley (20-20) Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Salukis and Braves are scheduled to play at 8, after No. 2 Indiana State (27-17) and No. 6 Illinois State (23-32) play at 4. Rain delayed the start times by two hours early Wednesday but was not expected to be a problem the rest of the day.
Preseason All-American Blayne Jones' three-run home run highlighted DBU's eight-run third inning against the Brown & Gold (15-34). The Patriots sent 11 hitters to the plate in the third to blow the game open. Jones finished the game 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Center fielder Jace Grady and third baseman Andrew Benefield both drove in two runs.
Valpo, playing just over 12 hours after knocking off fifth-seeded Missouri State in 10 innings Tuesday night in an elimination game, had six hits. Five of them were singles. Catcher Angel DiFederico tripled with two outs in the fourth, driving in Riley Dent and Brady Renfro for their only runs of the game.
Valpo will play the loser of Indiana State/Illinois State Thursday at 10 a.m.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman