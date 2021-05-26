MVC Tournament | Top-seeded Dallas Baptist knocks off Valpo in 7 innings

CARBONDALE — Dominic Hamel set Dallas Baptist's single-season strikeout record and the top-seeded Patriots sent 11 guys to the plate in an eight-run inning against Valparaiso Wednesday.

Hamel, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound junior right-hander, struck out 11 to help DBU advance in the winners' bracket at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 12-2 win in seven innings. Hamel (11-2) passed Jordan Martinson (115 strikeouts in 2019) for the single-season record and matched Jeff Gilmore (11 in 2004) for the program's single-season wins record. He walked one and allowed two runs off six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Zach Heaton got the last four outs at "Itchy" Jones Stadium, striking out three.

DBU (34-15) advanced to meet the loser of tonight's late game between No. 4 seed SIU (38-18) and No. 3 seed Bradley (20-20) Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Salukis and Braves are scheduled to play at 8, after No. 2 Indiana State (27-17) and No. 6 Illinois State (23-32) play at 4. Rain delayed the start times by two hours early Wednesday but was not expected to be a problem the rest of the day.