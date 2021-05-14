MVC Track Championship | Hurley wins men's hammer, sets sights on NCAA regional

CARBONDALE — Ricky Hurley's record-breaking day at the University of Kansas didn't start off well.
The SIU senior thrower didn't even beat 60 meters on his first attempt in the men's hammer. He fouled on his second attempt, went a bit further on his next two throws, and fouled again.
"That was a bittersweet competition, because I opened up at 59 meters, and then fouled, 64, 65, foul," Hurley said. "And then... it was a stacked field, and I basically had to make something happen."
Hurley's last attempt went 68.33 meters (224 feet, 2 inches), breaking the Salukis' 6-year-old school record and the Missouri Valley Conference record back on April 30. Not bad for a 6-foot-1, 245-pound Fox River Grove native who nobody wanted.
"Mizzou or Iowa said I was too small, wouldn't be able to throw the discus far. And I've beaten them quite a few times in the disc," said Hurley, the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference champion in the discus and the runner-up in 2019. "I really didn't have any offers. Illinois State, they ended up backing out. It's fun kicking their (butt) every year."
Hurley was back at it Friday at the MVC outdoor track and field championship, capturing the men's hammer throw title on his second attempt. After throwing 61.47 meters on his first attempt, Hurley uncorked one that sailed 67.52 meters at the Price-Smith Throws Area. Only three other competitors went farther than 60 meters. Hurley took off his green, camouflage Browning hat that he wears during his downtime, went into the circle, and held them off with his fifth attempt, which went 67.94.
Northern Iowa's Kyler Yodts finished second at 65.16. Drake's Joey Harkins was third at 60.81. Illinois State's highest finisher was fifth.
"Second throw I was just fresher, is what comes down to it," Hurley said. "A lot of energy goes into each throw, so you get tired eventually. I was hoping for 70, but I'll take 67. I should make nationals if I can make three throws at regionals."
Ranked 11th in the West Regional, Hurley now sets his sights on trying to make a return to the national championship after missing out in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was an honorable mention All-American in 2018 but did not qualify for the outdoor championship in 2019, finishing 37th at the regional.
A shot put and discus thrower in high school, Hurley had only picked up the hammer at SIU's throws camp the summer before enrolling here. He wasn't really excited about it at first, but became entranced at the process of going from nothing to something. He finished third at the conference meet in the hammer as a sophomore and didn't win his first competition in that event until his junior year, when he became only the third male in league history to win that event and the discus at the outdoor championship. Hurley was the only male thrower in Division I to advance to the NCAA regional in the hammer, discus and shot put in 2018, and finished 20th in the hammer with a toss of 206-11.
"It was something to build from the ground out," Hurley said. "Something I wasn't good at at the beginning of it. Starting to excel at it is the best part of it."
A business management and marketing major, the 23-year-old took some sports administration classes his final semester but doesn't plan on using them much in the future. First up, the West Regional at Texas A&M University May 26. Then, maybe coaching.
"I'd love to be a coach someday, but not any time soon," he said.
Hurley's win was one of three conference titles by the Salukis on the first day of the three-day championship at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Shauniece O'Neal won the women's hammer throw with a toss of 66.51 meters on her second attempt. Teammates Emily Kern and Elisia Lancaster were fourth and fifth, respectively, and Erin Diemer captured the women's pole vault title. Diemer cleared the bar at 3.95 meters on her first attempt and went for the school record, but couldn't get over the 4.23 mark.
Action resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with the decathlon. The women's shot put is the first field event at 3 p.m., and the women's prelims for the 100-meter hurdles is set to begin at 5. Spectators are not allowed, but fans can follow along with live results at mvc-sports.com and the broadcast on ESPN3 beginning at 4:45.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman