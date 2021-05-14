MVC Track Championship | Hurley wins men's hammer, sets sights on NCAA regional

"Second throw I was just fresher, is what comes down to it," Hurley said. "A lot of energy goes into each throw, so you get tired eventually. I was hoping for 70, but I'll take 67. I should make nationals if I can make three throws at regionals."

Ranked 11th in the West Regional, Hurley now sets his sights on trying to make a return to the national championship after missing out in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was an honorable mention All-American in 2018 but did not qualify for the outdoor championship in 2019, finishing 37th at the regional.

A shot put and discus thrower in high school, Hurley had only picked up the hammer at SIU's throws camp the summer before enrolling here. He wasn't really excited about it at first, but became entranced at the process of going from nothing to something. He finished third at the conference meet in the hammer as a sophomore and didn't win his first competition in that event until his junior year, when he became only the third male in league history to win that event and the discus at the outdoor championship. Hurley was the only male thrower in Division I to advance to the NCAA regional in the hammer, discus and shot put in 2018, and finished 20th in the hammer with a toss of 206-11.