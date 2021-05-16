MVC Track Championship | Saluki sprinter tells league to remember his face

CARBONDALE — If the Missouri Valley Conference didn't know Willie Johnson's face before, they certainly know now.

The freshman from East St. Louis with the white headband and the glasses captured the 400-meter dash title and helped SIU win the 1,600-meter relay in the final event of the MVC outdoor track and field championship Sunday.

"They got three more years of me," Johnson said. "They got three more years to see the face of Willie Johnson."

A four-time individual state champion in the 400 or 1,600 relay with the Flyers, Johnson also won two national championships before coming to Carbondale. He won the AAU Junior Olympics in the 400 as a junior in 2018 and took the New Balance National Indoors title a year later. His time of 46.39 seconds in the 400 final was his second personal record in the last two days, and enough to hold off teammate Corey Sherrod, who finished second in 46.99 seconds.

"I had a great start. Felt confident running races, as usual," Johnson said. "I got out hard, and I finished strong."