MVC Track Championship | Saluki sprinter tells league to remember his face

CARBONDALE — If the Missouri Valley Conference didn't know Willie Johnson's face before, they certainly know now.
The freshman from East St. Louis with the white headband and the glasses captured the 400-meter dash title and helped SIU win the 1,600-meter relay in the final event of the MVC outdoor track and field championship Sunday.
"They got three more years of me," Johnson said. "They got three more years to see the face of Willie Johnson."
A four-time individual state champion in the 400 or 1,600 relay with the Flyers, Johnson also won two national championships before coming to Carbondale. He won the AAU Junior Olympics in the 400 as a junior in 2018 and took the New Balance National Indoors title a year later. His time of 46.39 seconds in the 400 final was his second personal record in the last two days, and enough to hold off teammate Corey Sherrod, who finished second in 46.99 seconds.
"I had a great start. Felt confident running races, as usual," Johnson said. "I got out hard, and I finished strong."
The 1,600 relay was a bit more dramatic. Running in Lane 3, the Salukis were fifth after Sherrod's first leg, but moved up to fourth behind Jaden Johnson. They were even with Indiana State when Johnson got the baton from Omar Rodgers, and won by 1.18 seconds in a season-best 3:13.10. The Salukis had the fifth-fastest time in the conference in the event going into the championship at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.
"It's our home track. We had to show them this is our home track," Johnson said. "We've been doubted a lot. Wasn't even in the top three. They didn't expect us to win at all. We had to show this is our home track. We gotta win."
SIU won five events at the three-day championship, three in the field. The women's team finished second behind champion Illinois State with 143 points, and the men's team finished fifth with 103.50 points.
The Redbird women scored 232 points, winning three events Sunday (discus, 400 hurdles and the 1,600 relay). Grace Beattie was second in the 1,500 run and Jaclyn Greci was second in the 400. Northern Iowa won the men's title with 167.50 points, edging Illinois State by 13.17 points. Bradley's Julia Nielsen set a Valley championship record in the 800, winning in 2:06.17. It was the third meet record set over the weekend, after SIU's Ricky Hurley won the hammer with a throw of 67.94 meters and Beattie won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:07.04.
Illinois State's Jordyn Bruce, who won the heptathlon, the 400 hurdles and finished third in the 100 dash, was named the Most Valuable Female Athlete. Drake's Adam Fogg, who won the 5,000 run, 10,000 run and the 1,500 run, was the Most Valuable Male Athlete. Beattie (female) and Drake's David Olowookere (male) were the Most Outstanding Track Athletes of the meet, which goes to the highest-ranking performances on the NCAA's top outdoors list.
SIU's Shauniece O'Neal, who won the women's hammer Friday, was the Most Outstanding Female Field Athlete. UNI's Darius King won the Most Outstanding Male Field Athlete Award.
SIU's regional qualifiers are off to Texas A&M University later this month to compete in the West Regional.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman