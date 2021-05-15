MVC Track Championship | Salukis' Meyer sets 2 PRs, but finishes second in heptathlon race

CARBONDALE — Madison Meyer ran the fastest 800-meter race she ever had Saturday, but it was not enough to catch Illinois State's Jordyn Bruce in her historic pursuit of a third heptathlon conference championship.
Bruce, a senior from Eagle River, Alaska, won the final event of the seven-event, two-day heptathlon by just over five seconds to secure a 10-point win over Meyer. Meyer, a Carterville native, was in second place after Friday's competition despite setting a new personal record in the 100-meter hurdles and won two of the three events Saturday. Her time of 2 minutes, 22.62 seconds in the 800 was another PR, but Meyer's school-record 5,429 points fell short of her goal.
To Meyer, just being back at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex this weekend was a bit of a victory.
"This year has been so crazy with COVID. I didn’t have fall training. There were some setbacks," said Meyer, the only female competitor in Missouri Valley Conference history to win the pentathlon three times. "I had to go by myself. Pulled my hamstring at our first indoor meet, so I had conference, and I was fortunate enough to win that, and I have been working harder than I ever have to come back here."
Meyer won the long jump, the javelin and the 200. She finished second in the high jump, the hurdles and the 800. Bruce, the runner-up to Meyer in the 2020 MVC pentathlon, won the high jump, shot put, hurdles and the 800. She finished second in the long jump and the 200 and sixth in the javelin, but became the first Redbird to win the heptathlon since Kathrine Nelson in 2000 and 2001.
Meyer finished fifth in the shot put. She would have become the only woman in Valley history to win three heptathlon titles, but walked away as the 10th to win two.
"I started in first grade, and did it every year, so it’s bittersweet," she said. "Ready to start my new life on my own."
With her favorite hobby in the background, Meyer is off to Louisville as a physical therapy technician to fulfill some jobshadowing hours and gain some experience. She plans to study for the GRE and go to physical therapy school so she can help others overcome the kind of injuries she's sustained over the last five years.
"I wanted to do PT because back in my sophomore year, I hurt my back really bad and I had to do physical therapy. I’ve probably done it five times now, with hamstring, knee injuries, my shins have never given me a break, and I’ve loved all my PTs," she said. "They’ve gotten me back stronger than ever, and that’s what I want to do for people, is give them that sense of ‘I did it myself, and I can come back stronger.’ Because that’s happened to me."
Senior A'Veun Moore-Jones, a Mount Vernon native, won the outdoor shot put title Saturday after taking the hammer Friday. Moore-Jones' career-best toss of 16.69 meters will likely move her higher in the regional rankings, where she was 17th heading into the conference championship. Her two wins helped the Saluki women pull within 21 points of Illinois State in the team race as it moved to the track Saturday.
