MVC Track Championship | Salukis' Meyer sets 2 PRs, but finishes second in heptathlon race

Meyer finished fifth in the shot put. She would have become the only woman in Valley history to win three heptathlon titles, but walked away as the 10th to win two.

"I started in first grade, and did it every year, so it’s bittersweet," she said. "Ready to start my new life on my own."

With her favorite hobby in the background, Meyer is off to Louisville as a physical therapy technician to fulfill some jobshadowing hours and gain some experience. She plans to study for the GRE and go to physical therapy school so she can help others overcome the kind of injuries she's sustained over the last five years.

"I wanted to do PT because back in my sophomore year, I hurt my back really bad and I had to do physical therapy. I’ve probably done it five times now, with hamstring, knee injuries, my shins have never given me a break, and I’ve loved all my PTs," she said. "They’ve gotten me back stronger than ever, and that’s what I want to do for people, is give them that sense of ‘I did it myself, and I can come back stronger.’ Because that’s happened to me."

Senior A'Veun Moore-Jones, a Mount Vernon native, won the outdoor shot put title Saturday after taking the hammer Friday. Moore-Jones' career-best toss of 16.69 meters will likely move her higher in the regional rankings, where she was 17th heading into the conference championship. Her two wins helped the Saluki women pull within 21 points of Illinois State in the team race as it moved to the track Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.