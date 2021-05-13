MVC Track | Indiana State men, Illinois State women favored to win Valley outdoor championships

The SIU men's team will look to Willie Johnson and Omar Rodgers on the track. Johnson currently holds the fastest 400m dash time and Rodgers currently holds the second fastest 400m hurdles time in the Valley this season; both of which are nationally ranked. In the field, Willie Rodgers will look for some hardware as he currently holds the top mark in the Valley for the high jump and triple jump, and the second-best mark for the long jump. Teammate Ricky Hurley continues to dominate his events. The senior thrower recently broke the MVC all-time record in the hammer (55.46m, 181'11"), ranks first in the Valley for the discus and is nationally ranked in both.