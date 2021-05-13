MVC Track | Indiana State men, Illinois State women favored to win Valley outdoor championships

CARBONDALE — Indiana State's men and Illinois State's women's programs are favored to take home the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track and field championships at SIU this weekend.
The Saluki women were picked to finish second, while the men were picked to finish fifth in the pre-championship poll.
The SIU men's team will look to Willie Johnson and Omar Rodgers on the track. Johnson currently holds the fastest 400m dash time and Rodgers currently holds the second fastest 400m hurdles time in the Valley this season; both of which are nationally ranked. In the field, Willie Rodgers will look for some hardware as he currently holds the top mark in the Valley for the high jump and triple jump, and the second-best mark for the long jump. Teammate Ricky Hurley continues to dominate his events. The senior thrower recently broke the MVC all-time record in the hammer (55.46m, 181'11"), ranks first in the Valley for the discus and is nationally ranked in both.
On the women's side, the Salukis totaled 88 points to finish second in this year's pre-championship poll. On the track, Savannah Long holds top-five times in the MVC for both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles. Teammate Kayla Schiera currently holds the second fastest 3000m steeplechase time in the Valley, which is nationally ranked, and Iaunia Pointer currently sits atop the Saluki leaderboard in the 100m, 200m and 400m events.
The SIU women will make their mark in the field events at the upcoming championship, as A'veun Moore-Jones currently holds the best mark in the Valley for the shot put, alongside teammates Kayleigh Conlon and Bri'Yanna Robinson who sit fourth and fifth in the Valley and all rank nationally for this event. Shauniece O'Neal, Elisia Lancaster and Emily Kern all hold top-five marks in the MVC and are nationally ranked for the hammer. In the pole vault, Erin Diemer will look to take home the gold as she currently holds the best mark in the Valley (4.11m, 13'5.75"), while ranking 49th nationally.
SIU has won eight MVC outdoor track & field titles, with their last being 2010.
Spectators are not allowed to attend the championships at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex but will be able to catch exclusive coverage on ESPN3. Live results will be available at mvc-sports.com.