MVC welcomes Belmont, Murray State, UIC

On Friday, the Missouri Valley Conference officially makes a 3-for-1 trade that it believes will help cement its standing as one of the top “mid-major” leagues in college sports.

While Loyola takes its 2022 MVC men’s basketball tournament title to the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Valley welcomes Belmont, Murray State and Illinois-Chicago. The new schools give the MVC a new major market in Nashville, Tenn., a perennial winner in men’s basketball and a continued presence in Chicago that league officials believe can make the same strides Loyola did during its nine-year run in the Valley.

Whether UIC ever makes the Final Four, as Loyola did back in 2018, remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure: It and the other newcomers to the Valley are hitting the ground running, according to commissioner Jeff Jackson.

“Not to be dismissive of Friday in any way,” Jackson said this week from an athletic administrators’ convention in Las Vegas, “but for all intents and purposes, we’ve indoctrinated these schools into the conference.”

That means that all three schools have been part of meetings and other discussions as sports seasons have ended. If there was an MVC meeting pertaining to basketball following postseason tournaments, it included the newcomers but not Loyola.

When the MVC tabbed Loyola to replace Creighton after the 2012-13 school year, it wasn’t received well by most experts. The Ramblers’ basketball program was merely an opponent for most good teams as it started a rebuilding process under coach Porter Moser.

It took time, but Moser and his staff, which by the Final Four season included current SIU coach Bryan Mullins, validated the Valley’s decision. Two more NCAA trips after that – the 2020-21 team stopped top-seeded Illinois in the second round – served as further notice the program acquired the staying power that marks top teams.

While UIC’s program has struggled to win games in recent years, just like Loyola when it entered the Valley, it also has a good facility in Credit Union 1 Arena. And the Flames have a coach who’s familiar with the Valley in Luke Yaklich, a former Dan Muller assistant at Illinois State.

“I don’t think there’s any question that their program is going to improve,” Jackson said of UIC. “When you look at the commitment they’ve made to basketball and you see the facility that’s already there, they have pieces in place.”

Simply put, Jackson and other MVC officials feel UIC could become the next Loyola. And if that does happen, the conference could become even deeper than it already does on Friday.

It’s no secret that in Belmont and Murray State, the MVC landed two plums. Both made national names for themselves years ago – and not just in men’s basketball. For instance, the Bruins’ women’s basketball team will be an instant MVC contender as they return four starters from a team that nearly upset Tennessee in Knoxville in the NCAA tourney’s second round.

And there’s also the little matter of extending the Valley’s footprint into Music City. Belmont hoops might not carry the same cache as Titan Sundays or sold-out NHL playoff games at Bridgestone Arena, but as men’s basketball coach Casey Alexander pointed out Wednesday, the Bruins have established a remarkable tradition in a hurry.

“You look at our program and we’ve only been in Division I for 25 years,” he said. “And the first five of those, we were an independent. We’ve been to eight NCAA Tournaments and finished first or second in our league for 17 straight years.”

As for Murray State, it enters the Valley fresh off its third 31-win season since 2010. The Racers add a terrific fan base that figures to fill more than its share of seats at Arch Madness next March. What’s more, its softball program won the OVC tourney and should be an immediate contender in its new Valley.

“We are thrilled to be part of the family,” said long-time Murray State sports information director Dave Winder.

The father of the Racers’ new family is glad to have them – and the other new family members.

“It’s a quid pro quo,” Jackson said. “You have a marriage with a lot of different partners. And when you can say you’re in markets like Nashville, Chicago, Des Moines and St. Louis, it’s a positive thing. It’s really difficult to say that you lose a program like Loyola and claim that your conference is better, but our CEOs and chancellors helped us down a path no one was expecting 12 to 14 months ago.”

