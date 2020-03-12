MVC women's basketball tournament canceled because of coronavirus concerns

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Conference has announced that the women's basketball tournament in Moline has been canceled because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Teams were informed that the event was off and were beginning to pack up Thursday. The event was scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Thursday night at the TaxSlayer Center, with No. 8 seed Loyola taking on No. 9 seed Indiana State. The seventh-seeded SIU's women's team already finished shootaround for its scheduled game against No. 10 seed Evansville at 7 p.m. but had begun packing, according to the source.

Top-seeded Missouri State was expected to receive the Valley's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which very well might be canceled. The Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and ACC men's basketball tournaments, some of which were already in progress Thursday, were canceled earlier today. The Mid-American Conference, which included Northern Illinois and former Saluki guard Darius Beane, has also called off its men's and women's tournaments.

