MVC women's basketball tournament canceled because of coronavirus concerns

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Conference has announced that the women's basketball tournament in Moline has been canceled because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Teams were informed that the event was off and were beginning to pack up Thursday. The event was scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Thursday night at the TaxSlayer Center, with No. 8 seed Loyola taking on No. 9 seed Indiana State. The seventh-seeded SIU's women's team already finished shootaround for its scheduled game against No. 10 seed Evansville at 7 p.m. but had begun packing, according to the source.
Top-seeded Missouri State was expected to receive the Valley's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which very well might be canceled. The Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and ACC men's basketball tournaments, some of which were already in progress Thursday, were canceled earlier today. The Mid-American Conference, which included Northern Illinois and former Saluki guard Darius Beane, has also called off its men's and women's tournaments.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games. The IHSA, as of Thursday morning, was planning on playing its Class 1A and 2A boys basketball tournaments in Peoria on Friday with limited staff, media and fans.
The decisions continue ongoing actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
This story will be updated.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman