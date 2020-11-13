MVC Women's Basketball Capsules

BRADLEY BRAVES (22-7, 13-5 MVC last season, third place)
Coach: Andrea Gorski (67-54 at BU, fifth season, 173-113 overall)
Offense: 70.5 ppg. (third in MVC)
Defense: 62.1 ppga. (first in MVC)
Returning starters: 4
Notes: Senior guard Gabi Haack (13.3 ppg., 6 rpg.) and junior guard Lasha Petree (16.5 ppg., 50 blocks) were named to the five-player MVC preseason team. Petree was the preseason Player of the Year. ... Bradley's 42 wins over the last two years are the most in program history over two seasons.
DRAKE BULLDOGS (22-8, 14-4, second place)
Coach: Jennie Baranczyk (174-84 at DU, ninth season, 174-84 overall)
Offense: 82.6 ppg. (first in MVC)
Defense: 70.2 ppga. (eighth in MVC)
Returning starters: 2
Notes: Drake won 20 or more games for the sixth straight season in 2019-20, all under Baranczyk, which tied the league record. The Bulldogs will have to do it without two 2,000-point scorers this season, as Sarah Rhine (2,186) and Becca Hittner (2,133) are both gone.
EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES (3-26, 0-18 MVC, 10th place)
Coach: Matt Ruffing (25-99 at UE, sixth season, 25-99 overall)
Offense: 58.2 ppg. (10th in MVC)
Defense: 72.2 ppga. (10th in MVC)
Returning starters: 5
Notes: Sophomore guard/forward Abby Feit (13.7 ppg., 8.4 rpg.) was the MVC Freshman of the Year last season. ... The Aces return 89.4% of their offense. ... Evansville was one of the only schools in the country that had both its men's and women's teams go 0-18 in their league last season.
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS (19-10, 11-7 MVC, fourth place)
Coach: Kristen Gillespie (52-38 at ISU, fourth season, 157-103 overall)
Offense: 70.2 ppg. (fourth in MVC)
Defense: 64.2 ppga. (fourth in MVC)
Returning starters: 2
Notes: Illinois State has produced the MVC Newcomer of the Year three years in a row after Juliunn Redmond (11.1 ppg., 6.1 rpg.) won it last season. Paige Saylor, the Redbirds' senior point guard, was an all-conference honoree along with Redmond last season.
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES (5-25, 3-15 MVC, ninth place)
Coach: Vicki Hall (16-44 at ISU, third season, 16-44 overall)
Offense: 59.8 ppg. (ninth in MVC)
Defense: 70.5 ppga. (ninth in MVC)
Returning starters: 5
Notes: ISU's 25 losses last season were the most in school history since it joined the MVC in 1981-82. ... Hall had an entirely new team last season, in her first as the head coach. ... Hall was a three-time all-conference player at Texas and played professionally for 16 years before getting into coaching.
LOYOLA RAMBLERS (15-14, 6-12 MVC, eighth place)
Coach: Kate Achter (37-83 at LU, fifth season, 37-83 overall)
Offense: 66.9 ppg. (eighth in MVC)
Defense: 64.8 ppga. (fifth in MVC)
Returning starters: 3
Notes: Last season was Loyola's first winning season since 2012-13. ... Ten letterwinners are back. ... Ellie Rice started all 29 games last season, and is one of three returning starters. Allison Day (10.7 ppg.) was the Ramblers' second-leading scorer, and Janae Gonzales (7.4 ppg.) was the team's best 3-point shooter, sinking 57 triples.
NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE BEARS (26-4, 16-2 MVC, first place)
Coach: Amaka Agugua-Hamilton (26-4, second season, 26-4 overall)
Offense: 77.7 ppg. (second in MVC)
Defense: 65 ppga. (sixth in MVC)
Returning starters: 4
Notes: Forward Jasmine Franklin (10.9 ppg., 8.7 rpg.), one of four returning starters from last season's MVC champs, is on the watch list for the Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. Franklin and senior guard Brice Calip (12.6 ppg., 110 assists, 74 turnovers) both made the all-conference preseason team. ... The Lady Bears are ranked in The Associated Press preseason top-25 poll for the first time in 20 years.
NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS (18-11, 10-8 MVC, fifth place)
Coach: Tanya Warren (243-177 at UNI, 14th season, 243-177 overall)
Offense: 69.2 ppg. (fifth in MVC)
Defense: 63.9 ppga. (third in MVC)
Returning starters: 4
Notes: UNI returns its top-five scorers from an 18-win squad that beat Iowa, Iowa State and Drake in the same season for the first time. Senior guard Karli Rucker (13.7 ppg.) made the MVC preseason team. ... The Panthers have won 17 or more games in 11 straight years.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS (16-13, 8-10 MVC, seventh place)
Coach: Cindy Stein (106-108 at SIU, eighth season, 388-314 overall)
Offense: 69 ppg. (sixth in MVC)
Defense: 63.3 ppga. (second in MVC)
Returning starters: 2
Notes: SIU's win over Missouri State last season was the program's first over a top-25 team since 1991. ... Senior guard Makenzie Silvey (14.8 ppg.) finished in the top 10 in the league in scoring (seventh), 3-pointers (fifth) and minutes (eighth). ... Senior forward Abby Brockmeyer is 85 points from 1,000 for her career.
VALPARAISO CRUSADERS (17-12, 9-9 MVC, sixth place)
Coach: Mary Evans (25-36 at VU, third season, 25-36 overall)
Offense: 68.4 ppg. (seventh in MVC)
Defense: 66.9 ppga. (seventh in MVC)
Returning starters: 3
Notes: Valparaiso's 17-12 mark was the program's first winning season since 2008-09. ... Junior guard Carrie Weinman (9.9 ppg., league-best 65 steals), one of three returning starters, made the MVC All-Defensive Team.
