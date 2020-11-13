MVC Women's Basketball Preview | Wisconsin native the Link to Salukis' past, present

CARBONDALE — In light of this COVID-19-tainted season, SIU guard Caitlin Link had to learn how to guard everybody.

Bigs. Smalls. Ones. Threes. Fours. And even though Saluki coach Cindy Stein would rather see her shooting a 3-pointer or driving the lane, you might just see the 5-foot-10 junior post up at the other end.

"Our offense changed a little bit this year, where everybody can play every position," Link said. "Obviously, with everything going on, you're not going to know if you're going to have every post player, or every point guard, so every position is interchangeable. So, that makes it easier to drive, easier to penetrate, easier to pass, easier to post up. It's a lot more flexible offense this year. For me, as a point guard, it's more fun, it's more enjoyable. I think our team's doing really well with it."

Link and the Salukis are eager to make something good out of a frustrating 2020. SIU's 16-13 season in 2019-20 ended before it took the court at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline. Forward Nicole Martin, the program's eighth all-time leading scorer (1,404 career points) and 10th-leading rebounder (711) signed to play professionally in Switzerland. Point guard Brittney Patrick, a member of the MVC All-Defensive Team last season, is gone after starting all 29 games last season.