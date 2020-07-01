MVFC commish optimistic for 2020 season

Per NCAA rules, the SIU football team can begin mandatory strength and conditioning and film review up to eight hours a week beginning July 13. No more than two hours a week can be devoted to film review. Beginning July 24, the teams can work for up 20 hours a week, with six of them available for walk-throughs on the field with footballs and another six for team meetings.

Viverito, the only commissioner Valley Football has had, said there was still much to work out for the 2020 season. The league's pregame handshake between both teams, the only one in FCS football, will take a hiatus this fall, she said, to limit the possibility of spreading the virus. Players wearing facemasks is something the schools in the MVFC are considering, she said, but cautioned teams can't simply buy the facemasks and attach them to their existing helmets. Some helmets, she said, could lose some of their structural integrity, which could force teams to have to purchase different ones with the facemasks already attached.