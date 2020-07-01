MVFC commish optimistic for 2020 season

CARBONDALE — The players may all have faceshields, the refs may be wearing masks, and the stadiums might be empty, but Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner Patty Viverito said in a recent podcast she believes there will be a 2020 season.
Questions remain if that season will include the full 11 games during the regular season, or if it will start on time.
"I think we're going to start the season," Viverito said in a podcast from the MVFC that was released Tuesday. "I think interruptions are inevitable, and I hope to God we finish the season."
The coronavirus pandemic continued to surround the return of this country's major sports leagues and the collegiate sports calendar, which will start up in August. Several Major League Baseball players, including Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, have already opted out of returning to the field this week, when teams are scheduled to begin working out again. The NBA plans to resume playing later this month, with the NHL scheduled to return in early August. Eleven NHL players have tested positive for COVID-19 since some teams resumed workouts last month, according to a statement from the league, and 37 Clemson football players have tested positive since they returned to the campus.
SIU, which brought 50 athletes back to campus the week of June 20, reported no positive cases on Monday. Saluki athletic director Liz Jarnigan said she was not aware of any athletic department staff testing positive after the first wave of players returned, either. The Salukis plan to bring 77 more athletes to campus later this week, and opened voluntary workouts Monday.
Per NCAA rules, the SIU football team can begin mandatory strength and conditioning and film review up to eight hours a week beginning July 13. No more than two hours a week can be devoted to film review. Beginning July 24, the teams can work for up 20 hours a week, with six of them available for walk-throughs on the field with footballs and another six for team meetings.
Viverito, the only commissioner Valley Football has had, said there was still much to work out for the 2020 season. The league's pregame handshake between both teams, the only one in FCS football, will take a hiatus this fall, she said, to limit the possibility of spreading the virus. Players wearing facemasks is something the schools in the MVFC are considering, she said, but cautioned teams can't simply buy the facemasks and attach them to their existing helmets. Some helmets, she said, could lose some of their structural integrity, which could force teams to have to purchase different ones with the facemasks already attached.
Two of the biggest wild cards to the upcoming season are the availability and cost of testing. In a meeting with the MVFC's 10 athletic directors recently, Viverito said they were comfortable with a proposal to test players and coaches weekly, follow social distancing protocols and conduct contact tracing. Testing for the football teams could cost as much as $300,000-$400,000, however, she estimated, with testing for the league's basketball teams costing near $125,000 per team to test before each game.
Another wild card could be the athletes' behavior outside of practices and games.
"They're college kids. It's not like an NBA team where you can put them in a bubble and not let them see anybody but their family for the next three months," Viverito said. "That's not how it works. These are college student-athletes, and they can't be restricted in the same ways. All you can do is educate, hope that they will all pledge to be safe, and that the results will be positive."
After safety, Viverito said the financial burdens of the coronavirus could be the biggest threats to playing this year.
"Until we know what our enrollments look like this fall, and that applies to all of our schools, public and private in the Valley and in Valley Football, we won't know the extreme that we'll be looking at," she said. "Everyone is searching for every possible way to cut and manage our athletic departments without dropping sports, and that's a real challenge. If you follow the news, there isn't a day that goes by that you don't read about somebody dropping a sport, canceling a tournament or putting a restriction on a non-conference competition."
