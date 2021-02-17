MVFC | Fighting Hawks strong up front, experienced on defense

CARBONDALE — North Dakota's first team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference will be strong up front and deep on defense.
The Fighting Hawks return four starting offensive linemen from their 2019 playoff team and eight starters on defense. Linemen Kyle Hergel, Ryan Tobin, Donny Ventrelli and Nathan Nguon all started at least eight games, and Matt Waletzko started six before a season-ending injury. Coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, a former defensive coordinator at SIU under Dale Lennon, has two returning starters on his defensive line, two linebackers and all four defensive backs for new D-coordinator Brett Holinka.
"We have more experience there than we've had in the past, and we're really trying to develop some depth on the offensive line," Schweigert said. "And then in our secondary, we have a lot of guys returning, and our younger guys were able to go through the summer time, and go through the fall, which was spring ball, and then the ramp up. All this helped us develop those guys, and have a better grasp of the package."
Tobin, a senior left guard, was a preseason all-conference honorable mention pick. Nguon, a senior center, is one of four team captains. The Hawks rushed for 1,462 yards (121.8 yards a game) in 2019, with 18 touchdowns, but graduated top rusher James Johannesson. Johannesson finished his career eighth in school history in attempts (258), sixth in rushing yards (1,492) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (15). UND also lost top receiver Noah Wanzek and quarterback Nate Ketteringham, who threw for 2,612 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Redshirt freshman Tommy Schuster, who played in three games in 2019, will start at quarterback when the Hawks host No. 24 SIU (1-0) Saturday.
Holinka, the program's outside linebackers coach in 2019, takes over the defense. Nine different Hawks had at least one interception, and they finished the 7-5 season with 29.0 sacks. Senior safety Jordan Canady (87 tackles, one interception in 2019) and outside linebacker Jaxson Turner (44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss) were honorable mention all-conference picks.
Even though UND will have new skill players emerge this season, SIU coach Nick Hill expects a tough challenge Saturday. The Hawks have made the postseason two of the last four years, and beat three top-25 teams in 2019.
"A team that had made the playoffs over us last year, right on the bubble," Hill said. "They are a team that went undefeated at home in 2019 and I'm familiar with their head coach, Bubba Schweigert, who spent some time here at SIU and has done a great job, and is continuing to do a great job at North Dakota."
