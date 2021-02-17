MVFC | Fighting Hawks strong up front, experienced on defense

CARBONDALE — North Dakota's first team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference will be strong up front and deep on defense.

The Fighting Hawks return four starting offensive linemen from their 2019 playoff team and eight starters on defense. Linemen Kyle Hergel, Ryan Tobin, Donny Ventrelli and Nathan Nguon all started at least eight games, and Matt Waletzko started six before a season-ending injury. Coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, a former defensive coordinator at SIU under Dale Lennon, has two returning starters on his defensive line, two linebackers and all four defensive backs for new D-coordinator Brett Holinka.

"We have more experience there than we've had in the past, and we're really trying to develop some depth on the offensive line," Schweigert said. "And then in our secondary, we have a lot of guys returning, and our younger guys were able to go through the summer time, and go through the fall, which was spring ball, and then the ramp up. All this helped us develop those guys, and have a better grasp of the package."