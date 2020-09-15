MVFC in the NFL: Week 1

The last-second field goal was a big-time comeback for Gostkowski, who missed a kick in each quarter of the game, including a blocked field goal and an errant extra-point attempt.

Vrabel, Gostkowski's former teammate, said he had no qualms about sending Gostkowski out for another try,

"Nope, and they did, obviously, because they weren't using their timeouts and they were banking on him missing," Vrabel said. "We've all got to do our job. And again, it's not on just one player. We'll get this stuff fixed. We've got a lot of faith in our players. Excited to get out of here with a win. This is a tough place to play."

Gostkowski missed every way you can think of: wide left, wide right, a block and a shanked extra point that loomed large until he atoned for his awful night in the final seconds.

Gostkowski never missed three field goals in a game during his 14 seasons in New England, where he won three Super Bowl rings, made four Pro Bowls and left this offseason as the Patriots' all-time leading scorer.

On Thursday he joined the Titans, who had the worst field goal unit in the NFL last year when their first four kickers combined to connect on only 44.4% of field goals (8 for 18).