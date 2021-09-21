MVFC Notebook | League's 11 teams all listed in top 36 of Massey Ratings

As the Missouri Valley Football Conference kicks off league play this weekend, its 11 teams are hoping the grind doesn't tear them all apart.

Valley Football teams went a combined 17-2 against other FCS opponents during the first three weekends. Preseason favorite South Dakota State (2-0), the No. 2 team in the nation in the latest Stats Perform top-25 poll, has a win over FBS member Colorado State, one of 10 by FCS teams this fall. Western Illinois (0-3), the only winless team in the MVFC, put up 56 points against No. 6 Eastern Washington and lost. And if that doesn't convince you the league is deep from top to bottom, consider this: all 11 are in the top 36 of the Massey Ratings.

The Massey Ratings, one version of the RPI in FCS football, has SDSU No. 1, No. 5 North Dakota State at No. 3, No. 7/8 SIU at No. 5, and No. 14/17 Northern Iowa at No. 6. Eight of the Valley Football teams are in the top 14 of the ratings, and nine are in the top 20.

Missouri State (1-1), Youngstown State (1-1) and WIU are the only MVFC teams without a winning record heading into conference play. WIU opens league play at YSU on Saturday at 5 p.m. (ESPN+). All the conference games are expected to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3.

Strong 3,000

SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr. became the seventh player in program history to eclipse 3,000 yards rushing in the Jackrabbits' win over Division II Lindenwood (Missouri). Now sixth on the SDSU career list, Strong has 3,089 yards going into its conference opener at Indiana State on Saturday.

Former Jackrabbit Zach Zenner (2011-14) holds the program and Valley Football record with 6,548 yards. Strong is 143 yards from overtaking former Sycamore Derrick Franklin (3,231, 1989-91) for 25th place on the all-time conference list. Strong is averaging 12.4 yards per rushing attempts after wins at Colorado State and at home against Lindenwood, with three touchdowns.

SDSU hasn't had a losing conference season since joining the league in 2008.

Can you say six in the postseason?

HERO Sports, a website that covers the FCS all year long, projects six teams from the MVFC to make the 24-team playoff field this fall. Five teams made it in the spring, including SIU as an at-large, when there were only 16 slots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HERO Sports projects SDSU to win the league and to earn the third overall seed (the top eight teams get seeded). NDSU (fifth) and SIU (seventh) are also projected to finish among the top eight, with North Dakota, Missouri State and UNI also making the field.

The Salukis snapped a 12-year drought with their at-large berth in the spring of 2021. SIU beat third-ranked Weber State on the road and took top-seeded SDSU to the brink in the quarterfinals before falling 31-26 to end a 6-4 campaign.

