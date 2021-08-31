MVFC Notebook | Who will it be this year against the FBS?

SIU will have to wait until next weekend for its annual FBS game, but five other Missouri Valley Football Conference teams will try to start another league winning streak beginning Thursday.
Missouri State was the only team in the league to even play an FBS foe in 2020-21 because of the pandemic — the Bears lost 48-0 at fifth-ranked Oklahoma in coach Bobby Petrino's first game as head coach there — and they ended an impressive stretch for the MVFC. At least one Valley Football team had beaten an FBS foe in 10 straight seasons before last spring/fall in the middle of the coronavirus. The Salukis beat UMass in 2019, the last win by an MVFC team over an FBS opponent.
No. 3/4 South Dakota State, the favorite to win the MVFC this season, could start a new streak when it travels to Colorado State Friday night. The Rams went 1-3 last season, while the Jackrabbits come off an FCS national championship game appearance. SDSU's No. 3 preseason ranking in the Stats Perform top 25 ties its highest ever as an FCS program.
North Dakota State, which has won eight of the last 10 FCS national titles, has also won its last six games against FBS foes going back to 2010. The Bison haven't played one since knocking off 11th-ranked Iowa on a late field goal in 2016, and won't play one until taking on Arizona on the road next fall. NDSU beat Kansas 6-3, Minnesota 37-24, Colorado State 22-7, Kansas State 24-21, Iowa State 34-14 and the Hawkeyes 23-21. They are 9-3 lifetime against FBS opponents since moving to the FCS.
Western Illinois, South Dakota, No. 16/21 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Missouri State have FBS opponents this week. The Leathernecks play at Ball State on Thursday night (7 p.m., ESPN+). South Dakota plays at Kansas Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+), SDSU is at Colorado State on Friday, UNI plays at No. 7/8 Iowa State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+), and the Bears play at No. 22 Oklahoma State on Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN+).
Homecoming for Theis: South Dakota running back Traivs Theis, a Pratt, Kansas native, is scheduled to make his first start against his homestate Jayhawks on Friday night. Theis was the 2018 Kansas All-Classes Offensive Player of the Year.
He rushed for 6,744 yards on 841 carries with 101 touchdowns as a high school athlete.
Zeb rides again: Zeb Noland, who started at quarterback for NDSU when it came to SIU in the spring, is moving from graduate assistant to back under center at South Carolina for its opener against Eastern Illinois this weekend.
Noland threw for 721 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in the spring for the Bison in seven games. He left to be a grad assistant at South Carolina, but after projected starter Luke Doty injured his foot during the preseason, coach Shane Beamer asked Nolan to put the helmet back on. Noland has been sharing reps in practice with redshirt senior Jason Brown, a transfer from St. Francis, but is expected to start against the Panthers (0-1).
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman