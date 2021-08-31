MVFC Notebook | Who will it be this year against the FBS?

SIU will have to wait until next weekend for its annual FBS game, but five other Missouri Valley Football Conference teams will try to start another league winning streak beginning Thursday.

Missouri State was the only team in the league to even play an FBS foe in 2020-21 because of the pandemic — the Bears lost 48-0 at fifth-ranked Oklahoma in coach Bobby Petrino's first game as head coach there — and they ended an impressive stretch for the MVFC. At least one Valley Football team had beaten an FBS foe in 10 straight seasons before last spring/fall in the middle of the coronavirus. The Salukis beat UMass in 2019, the last win by an MVFC team over an FBS opponent.

No. 3/4 South Dakota State, the favorite to win the MVFC this season, could start a new streak when it travels to Colorado State Friday night. The Rams went 1-3 last season, while the Jackrabbits come off an FCS national championship game appearance. SDSU's No. 3 preseason ranking in the Stats Perform top 25 ties its highest ever as an FCS program.