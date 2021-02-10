MVFC postpones South Dakota-Western Illinois game

The Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed the Feb. 19 South Dakota-Western Illinois game on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 protocols within the Leatherneck program.
The game, originally scheduled at DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, will take place there but not until April 17 now. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game, which is scheduled to be part of the Valley Football television package, is the first spring game involving a league team to be postponed.
The MVFC's first spring schedule will now open with No. 5 South Dakota State at No. 3 Northern Iowa on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. SIU is scheduled to open its spring season Saturday, Feb. 20, at North Dakota. Kickoff in Grand Forks is scheduled for noon.
• Five teams in Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll: Five MVFC teams made the Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll, which is done by FCS national writer Craig Haley.
Defending national champion North Dakota State, the favorite to win the Valley Football title again, was No. 1. Northern Iowa was No. 3 despite losing two preseason All-Americans to the NFL draft, offensive lineman Spencer Brown and defensive lineman Elerson Smith, and two others to transfer, tight end Briley Moore to Kansas State and defensive back Xavior Williams to Iowa. The Panthers do return quarterback Will McElvain and three preseason All-Americans for the spring, wide receiver Isaiah Weston, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and defensive back Omar Brown.
South Dakota State was fifth, Illinois State was ninth and SIU was 13th. The Salukis were No. 24 in the Stats Perform preseason top 25 poll last fall and won their only game over No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, 20-17, on a last-second field goal.
South Dakota was "On the Cusp" of the preseason top 25.
SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. was a preseason All-American as an all-purpose back. North Dakota State's Christian Watson and Cordell Volson and Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman were also preseason All-Americans.
• Salukis 16th in HERO Sports preseason top 25: SIU was 16th in the HERO Sports preseason top 25 poll released earlier this week.
NDSU was first, UNI was third, SDSU was fifth and Illinois State was ninth.
Himmelman, Volson, Weston and Brinkman were preseason All-Americans on HERO Sports' team. SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr. and NDSU defensive back Michael Tutsie joined them on the list.
• "FCS All-In" special to air Saturday: To try to promote the FCS while it's the only college football season going on in the spring, the 13 conferences that make up that level are joining together to form a preseason special that will air on Pluto TV Channel 752, a free streaming service. Fans can watch at pluto.tv at 9 a.m. Saturday, or catch the rerun at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Each conference will have a 3-minute segment in the 1-hour special, which will also feature national correspondents from HERO Sports and Stats Perform. More than 90 of 114 playoff-eligible teams are planning to participate this spring, with the season culminating with a 16-team playoff field. First-round playoff games are scheduled to start the weekend of April 23-25.
NDSU, which has won a Missouri Valley Football Conference and FCS-record 38 straight games, will be the preseason No. 1 ranked team of the spring. The Bison have won eight of the past nine national championships — the last against James Madison on Jan. 11, 2020. The Dukes will also be a top contender this spring.
