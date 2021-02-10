MVFC postpones South Dakota-Western Illinois game

The Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed the Feb. 19 South Dakota-Western Illinois game on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 protocols within the Leatherneck program.

The game, originally scheduled at DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, will take place there but not until April 17 now. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game, which is scheduled to be part of the Valley Football television package, is the first spring game involving a league team to be postponed.

The MVFC's first spring schedule will now open with No. 5 South Dakota State at No. 3 Northern Iowa on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. SIU is scheduled to open its spring season Saturday, Feb. 20, at North Dakota. Kickoff in Grand Forks is scheduled for noon.

• Five teams in Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll: Five MVFC teams made the Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll, which is done by FCS national writer Craig Haley.