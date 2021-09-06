MVFC Power Rankings Week 1

South Dakota State helped the Missouri Valley Football Conference start another streak against FBS opponents, and four other league teams nearly helped some more in the first full week of games.
The third-ranked Jackrabbits (1-0), who moved up a spot to No. 2 in the Stats Perform poll Monday, throttled Colorado State 42-23. After failing to beat an FBS opponent in 2020-21 (Valley Football teams only had one shot, Missouri State at Oklahoma) for the first time in 10 years, SDSU started a new streak. Western Illinois, South Dakota, No. 16/21 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Missouri State nearly piled on.
Five more teams have FBS opponents this week, beginning with North Dakota at Utah State Friday night. SIU plays at Kansas State Saturday night.
After unimpressive wins by bottom dwellers Indiana State (over Eastern Illinois) and Youngstown State (in overtime against Incarnate Word) and big-time wins by frontrunners SDSU, North Dakota State and North Dakota, here are this week's MVFC Power Rankings:
1. No. 2/4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Beat Colorado State 42-23 / This week: Host Division II Lindenwood (0-1) Saturday, 6 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN3), Brookings, S.D.
Notes: The win over Colorado State was SDSU's second over an FBS opponent since going Division I in 2004. The Jackrabbits won at Kansas in 2015. ... Quarterback Chris Oladokun threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his SDSU debut. He was named the co-newcomer of the week in the league.
2. No. 3/5 North Dakota State Bison (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Albany 28-6 / This week: Host Valparaiso (0-1) Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ABC ND/ESPN+), Fargo
Notes: Dominic Gonnella rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison in their season-opening win in front of 15,156 at the Fargodome. ... NDSU scored 21 points off turnovers. Dawson Weber and Destin Talbert picked off passes, and Jackson Hankey forced a fumble and recovered it against Albany.
3. No. 7/9 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Beat Idaho State 35-14 / This week: At Utah State (1-0) Friday, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Logan, Utah
Notes: UND picked up its first season-opening road win since 2015, when the Fighting Hawks beat FBS member Wyoming 24-13. ... Coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert said on his coaches radio show Monday that linebacker Ray Haas will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Haas had three tackles and an interception in the win over Idaho State. He has 74 career stops and eight passes broken up.
4. No. 8/10 Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Beat Southeast Missouri State 47-21 / This week: At Kansas State (1-0) Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+/Big 12 Now), Manhattan, Kansas
Notes: Quarterback Nic Baker, the league's co-offensive player of the week, completed four touchdown passes to four different receivers at SEMO. ... Javon Williams Jr.'s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was his 26th career rushing touchdown, tying him with Karlton Carpenter (1995-98) and Deji Karim (2007, 2009) for fifth place in school history.
5. No. 16/21 Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost 16-10 at No. 7/8 Iowa State / This week: At Sacramento State (1-0) Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN+), Sacramento
Notes: UNI converted 8 of 17 third downs against the nationally-ranked Cyclones. Iowa State converted 5 of 14 third downs. ... The Panthers scored their only touchdown of the game off Will McElvain's 52-yard pass to Quan Hampton in the first quarter.
6. No. 24 Missouri State Bears (0-1, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost 23-16 at No. 22 Oklahoma State / This week: Host Central Arkansas (0-1) Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+), Springfield, Mo.
Notes: MSU managed just three Jose Pizano field goals before striking for seven points with 3:06 to play. Jason Shelley's 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott helped pull the Bears within seven. OSU sacked Shelley five times.
7. Illinois State Redbirds (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Beat Butler / This week: At Western Michigan (0-1) Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN3), Kalamazoo, Mich.
Notes: ISU coach Brock Spack won his 86th win with the Redbirds, tying Edwin Struck for the school record for wins. Spack is 86-53 entering this weekend's game at Western Michigan. ... Quarterback Bryce Jefferson had 230 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.
8. South Dakota Coyotes (0-1, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost 17-14 at Kansas / This week: Host Northern Arizona (0-1) Saturday, 1 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Vermillion, S.D.
Notes: Kansas ended a 13-game losing streak with the win over USD, and its fans stormed the field in Lawrence. ... The Coyotes' defense forced four straight three-and-outs to start the game and didn't allow a first down until the second quarter. ... USD led 14-10 with 5:11 to play off a 25-yard touchdown run by Travis Thies, a Kansas native.
9. Youngstown State Penguins (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Beat Incarnate Word 44-41 in overtime / This week: At Michigan State (1-0) Saturday, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network), East Lansing, Mich.
Notes: Kicker Colt McFadden hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime, and lifted the Penguins to the win with a 27-yarder in overtime. ... Running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. He was named co-offensive player of the week by the league.
10. Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost 31-21 at Ball State / This week: At No. 4 Montana (1-0) Saturday, 7 p.m. (ABC FOX Montana)
Notes: WIU was tied with Ball State 7-7 at the half. ... Connor Sampson completed 30 of 43 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Receiver Dennis Houston finished with 12 catches for 237 yards and two scores.
11. Indiana State Sycamores (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Beat Eastern Illinois 26-21 / This week: At Northwestern Saturday, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network), Evanston
Notes: ISU begins a stretch of three road games in its next four at Northwestern. The Sycamores play at Eastern Kentucky Sept. 18, host South Dakota State, and then go to South Dakota Oct. 2.
