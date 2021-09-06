MVFC Power Rankings Week 1

Notes: The win over Colorado State was SDSU's second over an FBS opponent since going Division I in 2004. The Jackrabbits won at Kansas in 2015. ... Quarterback Chris Oladokun threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his SDSU debut. He was named the co-newcomer of the week in the league.

2. No. 3/5 North Dakota State Bison (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Beat Albany 28-6 / This week: Host Valparaiso (0-1) Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ABC ND/ESPN+), Fargo

Notes: Dominic Gonnella rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison in their season-opening win in front of 15,156 at the Fargodome. ... NDSU scored 21 points off turnovers. Dawson Weber and Destin Talbert picked off passes, and Jackson Hankey forced a fumble and recovered it against Albany.

3. No. 7/9 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Beat Idaho State 35-14 / This week: At Utah State (1-0) Friday, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network), Logan, Utah