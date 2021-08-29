MVFC Power Rankings Week 1

Indiana State forced three turnovers in Saturday's 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois, and won the first game of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

It was the Sycamores' first game in 644 days after they opted out of the 2020-21 season. ISU was picked 10th in the preseason poll.

Everyone else in the MVFC gets going this week, with seven of the 10 teams on the road. Five are playing FBS teams (Western Illinois Thursday night, South Dakota and No. 3/4 South Dakota State Friday, and No. 16/21 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Missouri State on Saturday). SIU, ranked seventh in the Stats Perform preseason poll and 10th in the preseason coaches poll, opens at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

Here are the (essentially) preseason MVFC Power Rankings:

1. No. 3/4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: N/A

Last week: No game / This week: At Colorado State (0-0) Friday, 8 p.m. (FS1), Fort Collins, Colo.

2. No. 3/4 North Dakota State Bison (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: N/A