MVFC Power Rankings Week 1

Indiana State forced three turnovers in Saturday's 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois, and won the first game of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.
It was the Sycamores' first game in 644 days after they opted out of the 2020-21 season. ISU was picked 10th in the preseason poll.
Everyone else in the MVFC gets going this week, with seven of the 10 teams on the road. Five are playing FBS teams (Western Illinois Thursday night, South Dakota and No. 3/4 South Dakota State Friday, and No. 16/21 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Missouri State on Saturday). SIU, ranked seventh in the Stats Perform preseason poll and 10th in the preseason coaches poll, opens at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
Here are the (essentially) preseason MVFC Power Rankings:
1. No. 3/4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: At Colorado State (0-0) Friday, 8 p.m. (FS1), Fort Collins, Colo.
2. No. 3/4 North Dakota State Bison (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: Host Albany (0-0) Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ABC ND, ESPN+), Fargo
3. No. 7/8 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: At Idaho State Saturday, 2 p.m., Pocatello, Idaho
4. No. 7/10 Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: At Southeast Missouri State (0-0) Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+), Cape Girardeau
5. No. 16/21 Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games / This week: At No. 7/8 Iowa State Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+), Ames, Iowa
6. No. 24 Missouri State Bears (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No games / This week: At No. 22 Oklahoma State Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Stillwater, Okla.
7. Illinois State Redbirds (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: Hosts Butler Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network, ESPN+), Normal
8. South Dakota Coyotes (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: At Kansas Friday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+), Lawrence, Kan.
9. Youngstown State Penguins (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: Hosts Incarnate Word Thursday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Youngstown, Ohio
10. Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: No game / This week: At Ball State Thursday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+), Muncie, Ind.
11. Indiana State Sycamores (1-0, 0-0 MVFC)
Previous rank: N/A
Last week: Beat Eastern Illinois 26-21 / This week: No game (next game Sept. 11 at Northwestern)
