MVFC Power Rankings Week 3

Just over seven months after it began in the surprising spring season, Missouri Valley Football Conference season is back. And this time all 11 teams are involved, although they won't all be in action the opening weekend.

No. 5 North Dakota State (3-0), No. 10/13 North Dakota (2-1) and No. 14/17 Northern Iowa are off this weekend, but eight other Valley Football teams open conference play Saturday. It should be another great league year after MVFC teams combined to go an FCS-best 17-2 against other FCS opponents this season. The league captured the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series 4-2 with South Dakota's road win at Cal Poly, 48-14, and have one of the FCS' wins over an FBS opponent with South Dakota State's victory at Colorado State. With about a third of the regular season complete after this weekend, all 11 MVFC teams are ranked in the top 36 of the Massey Ratings.

Here's a look at this week's MVFC Power Rankings:

1. No. 2/3 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Off / This week: At Indiana State (2-1) Saturday, noon (ESPN+), Terre Haute, Ind.

Notes: The Jacks are No. 1 in the MVFC in scoring offense, averaging 47 points per game, and fifth in scoring defense through two games. SDSU is allowing an average of 15 points per game after beating Colorado State and Division II Lindenwood (Missouri) University.

2. No. 5 North Dakota State Bison (3-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Beat Towson 35-7 / This week: Off

Notes: Linebacker Jackson Hankey had a team and season-high seven tackles in NDSU's road win at Towson. Hankey made the tackle as part of a goal line stand at the Bison 4... The Bison limited Towson to 2 of 14 on third down and 37 rushing yards on 30 attempts. ... NDSU is the only Valley Football team with a punt return for a touchdown this season.

3. No. 10/13 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Beat Drake 38-0 / This week: Off

Notes: UND picked off three Bulldog passes, one of them by defensive back Jayson Coley. Coley returned it 48 yards to put the Hawks in the red zone and had two of his three tackles behind the line of scrimmage. ... UND's shutout was its first since 2017. ... Running back Luke Skokna got 98 of his 123 yards on just two carries against Drake, going 51 yards for a touchdown and scampering 48 yards on another carry. He had eight rushes, two catches for five yards, and 69 return yards.

4. No. 7/8 Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Beat Dayton 55-3 / This week: Host Illinois State (2-1) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN+), Carbondale

Notes: SIU led 38-0 at halftime and nearly secured the first shutout of the Flyers in 489 games. Dayton, which entered the game with an FCS-record streak of 488 points with at least two points, didn't score until Sam Webster made a 28-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the third quarter. ... David Miller, a transfer from Navy who started in place of injured All-American cornerback James Ceasar, had a team-high eight tackles in the win.

5. No. 14/17 Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Beat St. Thomas 44-3 / This week: Off

Notes: Theo Day, a transfer from Michigan State who led UNI's rally at Sacramento State two weeks ago, started in the win over St. Thomas and threw for 193 yards. Day found Isaiah Weston for a 60-yard touchdown and completed 18 of 31 passes with one interception. ... Defensive back Benny Sapp III intercepted two passes against St. Thomas, returning them a combined 43 yards.

6. No. 18 Missouri State Bears (1-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Off / This week: Host South Dakota (2-1) Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN3), Springfield, Mo.

Notes: The Bears are the only team in the MVFC with a kickoff return for a touchdown. ... MSU has four sacks in two games, and has allowed nine, the second-most in the league. Only WIU, which has allowed 10 in three games, has allowed more this season.

7. South Dakota Coyotes (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Beat Cal Poly 48-14 / This week: At Missouri State (1-1) Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN3), Springfield, Mo.

Notes: Running back Mike Mansaray rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns off 21 carries in his first start for the Coyotes against Cal Poly. Mansary capped the opening possession of the game with a 13-yard run and a 1-yard touchdown plunge. ... USD's defense held Cal Poly to 3 of 14 on third down and 243 total yards.

8. Illinois State Redbirds (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Beat Eastern Illinois 31-24 / This week: At Southern Illinois Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN+), Carbondale

Notes: ISU coach Brock Spack won his 87th game when his Redbirds beat EIU, making him the winningest coach in ISU history. ... Defensive end Braydon Deming, who had a career-best 10 tackles against EIU, added a sack and four TFLs in the win. Running back Cole Mueller rushed for a career-high 144 yards on 16 carries.

9. Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Beat Eastern Kentucky 23-21 / This week: Host No. 2 South Dakota State (2-0) Saturday, noon (ESPN+), Terre Haute, Ind.

Notes: Defensive back Hunter Lunsford and wide receiver Phazione McClurge were honored as the league's special teams player of the week and newcomer of the week, respectively. Lunsford returned a muffed punt for a special teams touchdown and had two tackles. McClurge had two big touchdown catches, one from 10 yards out in the second quarter and the game-winning grab as time expired from 24 yards out.

10. Youngstown State Penguins (1-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Off / This week: Host Western Illinois (0-3) Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN+), Youngstown, Ohio

Notes: YSU is 10th in the 11-team league in scoring defense (41.5 points per game allowed) and total defense, giving up an average of 542.5 yards a game. The Penguins beat Incarnate Word in overtime, 44-41, and lost at Michigan State, 42-14.

11. Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-3, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Lost 62-56 to No. 6 Eastern Washington / This week: At Youngstown State (1-1) Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN+), Youngstown, Ohio

Notes: Quarterback Connor Sampson was the MVFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 425 yards and four touchdowns in the Leathernecks' 62-56 loss to No. 6 Eastern Washington. Sampson completed 31 of 46 passes. ... Defensive back Darius Joiner had 11 tackles, six of them solos, in the loss. ... Kicker Mason Laramie was a perfect 8 for 8 on extra-point attempts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.