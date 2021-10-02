MVFC Power Rankings Week 5

It's Week 5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference season, and the second week of the league season.

Three teams were off last weekend, so this will be the first Saturday with all 11 teams in action. South Dakota State (3-0), which is ranked second in the Stats Perform top-25 poll and third in the American Football Coaches Association list, hosts Dixie State. Dixie State is a transitioning Division I team from Utah.

Here's a look at this week's MVFC Power Rankings:

1. No. 2/3 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat Indiana State 44-0 / This week: Host Dixie State (0-3) Saturday, 6 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Brookings, S.D.

2. No. 5 North Dakota State Bison (3-0, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Off / This week: At No. 10/11 North Dakota (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ABC ND/Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Grand Forks, N.D.

3. No. 10/11 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Off / This week: Host No. 5 North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ABC ND/Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Grand Forks, N.D.

4. No. 7 Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Beat Illinois State 35-17 / This week: At Western Illinois (1-3, 1-0 MVFC) Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Macomb

5. No. 13/15 Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1, 0-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Off / This week: Host Youngstown State (1-2, 0-1 MVFC) Saturday, 4 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa

6. No. 16 Missouri State Bears (2-1, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Beat South Dakota 31-23 / This week: At Illinois State (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) Saturday, 1 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+), Normal

7. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2, 0-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Lost to No. 16 Missouri State 31-23 / This week: Host Indiana State (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3), Vermillion, S.D.

8. Illinois State Redbirds (2-2, 0-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost 35-17 at No. 7 Southern Illinois / This week: Host No. 16 Missouri State (2-1, 1-0 MVFC) Saturday, 1 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+)

9. Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-3, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Beat Youngstown State 38-35 / This week: Host No. 7 Southern Illinois (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Macomb

10. Youngstown State Penguins (1-2, 0-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Lost to Western Illinois 38-35 / This week: At No. 13/15 Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) Saturday, 4 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa

11. Indiana State Sycamores (2-2, 0-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost 44-0 to No. 2/3 South Dakota State / This week: At South Dakota (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3), Vermillion, S.D.

