MVFC Power Rankings Week 6

Four of the five conference games this weekend will feature a top 25 team, with two games between top-15 teams.

Entering Week 6 of the season, two teams sit atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings at 4-0 (No. 5 North Dakota State and No. 2/3 South Dakota State). Three other teams have one loss in the league (No. 7/8 Southern Illinois, No. 15/16 Missouri State and No. 12/16 Northern Iowa). All five of the top teams in the league have won three or four games in a row.

Here's a look at this week's MVFC Power Rankings:

1. No. 2/3 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-0, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat Dixie State 55-7 / This week: Host No. 7/8 Southern Illinois (4-1, 2-0 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Brookings, S.D.

Notes: The Jackrabbits are ranked third in the FCS in scoring offense (48.2 points per game) and third in scoring defense (9.25 points allowed per game). ... SDSU has outscored its opponents, which include one non-Division I opponent, 193-37.

2. No. 5 North Dakota State Bison (4-0, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Beat No. 10/11 North Dakota 16-10 / This week: Host No. 12/16 UNI (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ABC ND/ESPN+), Fargo, N.D.

Notes: NDSU expects a standing room-only crowd when the nationally-ranked Panthers come to the Fargodome on Homecoming. NDSU has won nine straight Homecoming games. ... NDSU leads the FCS in rushing at 317 yards per game.

3. No. 7/8 Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 2-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Beat Western Illinois 31-30 in overtime / This week: At No. 2/3 South Dakota State (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Brookings, S.D.

Notes: Wide receiver Landon Lenoir caught five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in last weekend's win at WIU. Lenoir's 25-yard touchdown catch on the first play of overtime helped SIU go in front for good. It was Lenoir's first 100-yard game since getting 129 yards at SDSU in the FCS quarterfinals in May.

4. No. 13/15 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-2, 0-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost 16-10 to No. 5 North Dakota State / This week: At South Dakota (3-2, 1-1 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Vermillion, S.D.

Notes: The loss to NDSU snapped a 12-game homefield winning streak by the Hawks. ... Running back Otis Weah became the program's eighth 1,000-yard rusher in Division I after his 85-yard performance against the Bison. Weah had 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns against South Dakota in the spring season.

5. No. 12/16 Northern Iowa Panthers (3-1, 1-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Beat Youngstown State 34-7 / This week: At No. 5 North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ABC ND/ESPN+), Fargo, N.D.

Notes: Middle linebacker Spencer Cuvelier earned MVFC defensive player of the week honors for the second time this season after grabbing 17 tackles against the Penguins. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Cuvelier's 11.8 tackles per game is second in the league behind WIU safety Darius Joiner (13 tackles per game) and fifth-best in the FCS.

6. No. 15/16 Missouri State Bears (3-1, 2-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Beat Illinois State 41-20 / This week: At Youngstown State (1-3, 0-2 MVFC) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+), Youngstown, Ohio

Notes: In their two conference games, the Bears have outscored their opponents 37-0 in the second half. Opponents have earned just 236 yards in the second half in those two games.

7. South Dakota Coyotes (3-2, 1-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Beat Indiana State 38-10 / This week: Host No. 13/15 North Dakota (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Vermillion, S.D.

Notes: USD has beaten at least one ranked team every year since 2013 (the Coyotes are 0-1 this season so far). Four of their final six opponents are currently ranked in the top 25.

8. Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-4, 1-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost 31-30 to No. 7 Southern Illinois / This week: At Indiana State (2-3, 0-2 MVFC) Saturday, noon (ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.

Notes: Five different Leathernecks scored a touchdown against SIU, including one on defense (Jalen Powe). Powe and defensive back Mike Lawson have both returned interceptions for touchdowns this season for WIU.

9. Illinois State Redbirds (2-3, 0-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost 41-20 to No. 16 Missouri State / This week: Off

Notes: Freshman Jackson Waring threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards in the loss to MSU. ... ISU has scored just 117 points in five games (23.4 points per game), 10th out of 11 teams in the league.

10. Youngstown State Penguins (1-3, 0-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Lost 34-7 at No. 13/15 UNI / This week: Host No. 15/16 Missouri State (3-1, 2-0 MVFC) Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+), Youngstown, Ohio

11. Indiana State Sycamores (2-3, 0-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Lost 38-10 to South Dakota / This week: Host Western Illinois (1-4, 1-1 MVFC) Saturday, noon (ESPN3), Terre Haute, Ind.

Notes: The Sycamores have scored just 65 points in five games so far, worst in the MVFC. ... ISU had four sacks last weekend against USD.

