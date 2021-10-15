MVFC Power Rankings Week 8

There have been 199 games in Missouri Valley Football Conference history between two ranked league teams. The home team is 114-84 in those games, with the higher-ranked team winning 126 of them.

There are two games this weekend between two ranked teams: No. 22/24 North Dakota at No. 4 SIU and No. 21 South Dakota at No. 16 Northern Iowa. SIU and South Dakota come off victories.

Here's a look at this week's MVFC Power Rankings:

1. No. 5 North Dakota State Bison (5-0, 2-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Beat No. 12/16 Northern Iowa 34-20 / This week: At Illinois State (2-3, 0-2 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ABC ND/ESPN+), Normal

2. No. 4 Southern Illinois Salukis (5-1, 3-0 MVFC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Beat No. 2/3 South Dakota State 42-41 in overtime / This week: Host No. 22/24 North Dakota (2-3, 0-2 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN3), Carbondale

3. No. 7/8 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-1, 1-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost 42-41 in overtime to Southern Illinois / This week: At Western Illinois (1-5, 1-2 MVFC) Saturday, noon (ESPN+), Macomb

4. No. 13/15 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-3, 0-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost 16-10 to No. 5 North Dakota State / This week: At South Dakota (3-2, 1-1 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN+), Vermillion, S.D.

5. No. 16/17 Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2, 1-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Lost 34-20 to No. 5 North Dakota State / This week: Host No. 21 South Dakota (4-2, 2-1 MVFC) Saturday, 4 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa

6. No. 21 South Dakota Coyotes (4-2, 2-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Beat No. 13/15 North Dakota 20-13 / This week: At No. 16/17 Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1 MVFC) Saturday, 4 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN+), Cedar Falls, Iowa

7. No. 20/23 Missouri State Bears (3-2, 2-1 MVFC)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Lost 41-33 to Youngstown State / This week: Host Indiana State (3-3, 1-2 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN+), Springfield, Mo.

9. Illinois State Redbirds (2-3, 0-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Off / This week: Host No. 3 North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ABC ND/ESPN+), Normal

9. Youngstown State Penguins (2-3, 1-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Beat No. 15/16 Missouri State 41-33 / This week: Off

10. Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-5, 1-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost 37-27 to Indiana State / This week: Host No. 7/8 South Dakota State (4-1, 1-1 MVFC) Saturday, noon (ESPN+), Macomb

11. Indiana State Sycamores (3-3, 1-2 MVFC)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Beat Western Illinois 37-27 / This week: At No. 20/23 Missouri State (3-2, 2-1 MVFC) Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN+), Springfield, Mo.

